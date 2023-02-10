GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ILT20 2023, Qualifier 2

The second Qualifier of the ILT20 2023 will see MI Emirates (EMI) take on the Gulf Giants (GUL) on Friday, February 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GUL vs EMI Dream11 prediction.

The Gulf Giants have been one of the teams to beat in the competition, losing only two games all season. The likes of James Vince and Chris Jordan have been sensational, with their slew of all-rounders also stepping up at times of need.

MI Emirates, meanwhile, come into the game on the back of a big win against the Capitals. The arrival of Rashid Khan has added more firepower to an already-strong bowling attack. Although they will start as underdogs, the Emirates have a decent roster capable of going the distance.

With both teams eyeing a place in the final, an entertaining game is on the cards in Dubai.

GUL vs EMI Match Details, ILT20 2023, Qualifier 2

The MI Emirates and Gulf Giants will lock horns in the second Qualifier of the ILT20 2023 in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GUL vs EMI, ILT20 2023, Qualifier 2

Date and Time: 10th February 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Live Streaming: Zee Cinema

GUL vs EMI pitch report for ILT20 2023, Qualifier 2

A high-scoring game beckons in Dubai with the average first-innings score over the last three matches being 174. Although pacers have accounted for the majority of the wickets in Dubai, the last three matches have seen spinners take 34 percent of the wickets. The powerplay phase will be key, with nine wickets falling in the first six overs in the last three matches. Chasing is the preferred option upon winning the toss, with dew bound to play a part as the match progresses.

Record in Dubai in ILT20 (Last 3 Matches)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 174

2nd-innings score: 160

GUL vs EMI probable playing 11s for today’s match

MI Emirates injury/team news

No injury concerns for the MI Emirates.

MI Emirates probable playing 11

Andre Fletcher, Muhammad Waseem, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Dan Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Zahoor Khan.

Gulf Giants injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Giants.

Gulf Giants probable playing 11

James Vince (c), Chris Lynn, Colin de Grandhomme, Shimron Hetmyer, David Wiese, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Tom Banton (wk), Afzal Khan and Sanchit Sharma.

GUL vs EMI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lorcan Tucker (3 matches, 54 runs, SR: 142.11)

Lorcan Tucker has shown glimpses of form in the tournament, scoring 54 runs in three matches at the time of writing. He has been in decent form for Ireland over the last year or so, scoring a couple of fifties batting at No. 3. With Tucker capable of scoring big runs, he is a top pick for your GUL vs EMI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

James Vince (9 matches, 342 runs, Average: 42.75)

James Vince has been the Gulf Giants' top batter with 342 runs in nine matches. He is averaging 42.75 with three fifties to his name in ILT20. Although Vince's form has been patchy of late, he has the experience and skill set to excel in Dubai, making him a brilliant addition to your GUL vs EMI Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

David Wiese (9 matches, 16 wickets, Average: 12.50)

David Wiese has been in brilliant form with the ball for the Giants, picking up 16 wickets at an average of 12.50. He has a strike rate of 11.62 with the ball, impressing in the death overs. With Wiese adding value with the bat as well, he is a top pick for your GUL vs EMI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Chris Jordan (8 matches, 17 wickets, Average: 13.00)

Chris Jordan is the leading wicket-taker in ILT20 at the time of writing, taking 17 wickets at an average of 13.00. Jordan has been superb in the death overs, with his bowling strike rate of 10.35 being the best in the competition. Jordan has also scored 61 runs at a strike rate of 156.41, making him a must-have in your GUL vs EMI Dream11 prediction team.

GUL vs EMI match captain and vice-captain choices

Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer has been in brilliant touch in ILT20, scoring 232 runs in eight matches. His batting strike rate of 174.44 is among the best in the competition and also comes into this game on the back of scores of 36 (21), 54 (35), and 13 (eight) in his last three matches. Given his form and ability against spin, Hetmyer is a good choice as captain or vice-captain of your GUL vs EMI Dream11 prediction team.

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran comes into the game on the back of a player-of-the-match performance against the Capitals, scoring 66 runs off just 36 balls. The southpaw has over 250 runs to his name with a strike rate of 145.54 in ILT20. With Pooran likely to bat in the top order and also in good form, he is a viable captaincy pick for your GUL vs EMI Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats James Vince 342 runs in 9 matches Chris Jordan 17 wickets in 8 matches David Wiese 16 wickets in 9 matches Fazalhaq Farooqi 10 wickets in 8 matches Nicholas Pooran 260 runs in 8 matches

GUL vs EMI match expert tips for ILT20 2023, Qualifier 2

Trent Boult has not had a great ILT20 campaign with eight wickets in nine matches. However, he found his groove in the previous game, picking up two wickets whilst conceding only 19 runs against the Dubai Capitals. Given his prior experience and recent form, Boult is a fine choice in your GUL vs EMI Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction, click here!

GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran (vc), Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Chris Lynn, James Vince, Shimron Hetmyer (c)

All-rounders: Colin de Grandhomme, David Wiese

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Chris Jordan, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

GUL vs EMI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran (vc)

Batters: Chris Lynn, James Vince (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Fletcher

All-rounders: Colin de Grandhomme, David Wiese

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Chris Jordan, Rashid Khan, Sanchit Sharma

Poll : 0 votes