GUL vs SJH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ILT20 2024 match – February 4, 2024

The Gulf Giants (GUL) lock horns against the Sharjah Warriors (SJH) in the 22nd game of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium .

The Giants lost to Desert Vipers in their last game. The Giants scored 160/7, which the Vipers chased down in 16.5 overs. The Sharjah Warriors, meanwhile, lost to MI Emirates in their previous encounter. Sharjah were bowled out for 129 before Emirates cruised home in the 12th over, losing two wickets.

On that note, here are three players you could pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 GUL vs SJH fantasy side:

#3 Johnson Charles (SJH) – 7.5 Credits

Johnson Charles in action

Johnson Charles looked good for the Warriors in their loss to the MI Emirates. Opening the batting, he looked composed, scoring 29 off 31, before departing in the eighth over, hitting three boundaries and a maximum.

Charles is the leading run-scorer for his side in ILT20 2024. The right-handed opener has scored 229 runs in six outings at a decent average of 45.80. You can rely on him to earn you valuable points for your GUL vs SJH fantasy team.

#2 Maheesh Theekshana (SJH) – 8 Credits

Maheesh Theekshana in action

Maheesh Theekshana is among the top five wicket-takers in the International League T20 2024. The Sharjah spinner has grabbed 11 wickets in six games at an average of 14.27.

He had a forgettable outing against the Emirates, though. Defending a low total of 130, Theekshana went wicketless, conceding 26 runs in 3.1 overs.

#1 Chris Lynn (GUL) – 8.5 Credits

Chris Lynn in action

Chris Lynn is having a fabulous campaign with the bat. Representing the Gulf Giants, Lynn has scored 198 runs in four games at 49.50 and a strike rate of142.45.

Lynn looked good in the loss to the Desert Vipers. Batting at No. 3, he scored 31 off 27 before falling to Wanindu Hasaranga in the eighth over. Lynn is in rich form with the bat and is a must-pick for your Dream11 GUL vs SJH fantasy side.

