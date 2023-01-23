GUL vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ILT20 2023, Match 14

The 14th match of the ILT20 2023 will see Sharjah Warriors (SJH) take on the Gulf Giants (GUL) on Monday, January 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GUL vs SJH Dream11 prediction.

The Gulf Giants have not missed a beat in ILT20 2023 so far, winning their first three games. Riding on the exploits of James Vince, the Giants are unbeaten in the tournament at the time of writing and will be keen to sustain their momentum.

Their opponents Sharjah Warriors have hit form lately, winning their previous game against the Dubai Capitals. They have a well-rounded squad with a good mix of youth and experience. With both teams looking evenly matched on paper, an entertaining game of cricket is on the cards in Dubai.

GUL vs SJH Match Details, ILT20 2023, Match 14

The Sharjah Warriors and Gulf Giants will lock horns in the 14th match of the ILT20 2023 in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GUL vs SJH, ILT20 2023, Match 14

Date and Time: 23rd January 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Live Streaming: Zee Cinema

GUL vs SJH pitch report for ILT20 2023, Match 14

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a decent one to bat on, with the average first-innings score reading 166 this season. The previous game between the Capitals and the Warriors saw 177 being chased down with relative ease, indicating the nature of the track. There should be some help with the new ball, with three out of the seven wickets in the previous game falling in the powerplay phase. Chasing will be the preferred option with the record also favoring the teams batting second at the venue.

Record in Dubai in ILT20

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

1st-innings score: 166

2nd-innings score: 154

GUL vs SJH probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sharjah Warriors injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Warriors.

Sharjah Warriors probable playing 11

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali (c), Joe Denly, Mohammad Nabi, Muhammad Jawadullah, Chris Woakes, Noor Ahmad, Junaid Siddique and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Gulf Giants injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Giants.

Gulf Giants probable playing 11

Rehan Ahmed, James Vince (c), Chris Lynn, Gerhard Erasmus, Shimron Hetmyer, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, A Valthapa (wk), Sanchit Sharma and Richard Gleeson

GUL vs SJH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (4 matches, 98 runs, Average: 24.50)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been in decent form in ILT20, scoring 98 runs in four matches. He is averaging nearly 25 with a strike rate of 153.12. With Gurbaz looking good for a big score in the last couple of matches, he is a top pick for your GUL vs SJH Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

James Vince (3 matches, 224 runs, Average: 112.00)

James Vince has been in sensational form for the Giants with 224 runs in three matches. His strike rate of 151.35 stands out, with the Englishman looking good against both pace and spin. With Vince capable of scoring big runs, he is another top pick for your GUL vs SJH Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Moeen Ali (4 matches, 50 runs, 1 wicket)

Moeen Ali has not had the best of campaigns in ILT20, scoring only 50 runs and picking up one wicket in four matches. He is an experienced campaigner who has a T20I batting strike rate of 145.81. With Moeen having ample experience of playing in UAE conditions, he is a viable asset in your GUL vs SJH Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Chris Jordan (3 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 12.17)

Chris Jordan is one of the best bowlers in the competition with six wickets in three matches. He is averaging 12.17 with the ball and has impressed in the death overs. Taking his fielding prowess into consideration, Jordan becomes a fine pick for your GUL vs SJH Dream11 prediction team.

GUL vs SJH match captain and vice-captain choices

Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn has shown glimpses of form in ILT20, coming up with handy cameos in the top order. Lynn is one of the best batters in the world with a T20 strike rate of 130. He scored over 400 runs in the BBL before coming over to the UAE, holding him in good stead. Given his recent form, Lynn is a good choice as captain or vice-captain of your GUL vs SJH Dream11 prediction team.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Tom Kohler-Cadmore comes into the game on the back of a sensational hundred against the Dubai Capitals. Kohler-Cadmore has 177 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 165.42 in ILT20. Given his rich form in recent matches, Kohler-Cadmore is a viable captaincy pick for your GUL vs SJH Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GUL vs SJH Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats James Vince 224 runs in 3 matches Chris Jordan 6 wickets in 3 matches Rehan Ahmed 5 wickets in 3 matches Rahmanullah Gurbaz 98 runs in 4 matches Junaid Siddique 5 wickets in 4 matches

GUL vs SJH match expert tips for ILT20 2023, Match 14

Chris Woakes is a quality swing bowler who has already picked up a few wickets in ILT20. Woakes comes into the game on the back of a two-wicket haul against the Dubai Capitals. With the conditions also likely to suit swing bowling, Woakes could be a fine differential pick for your GUL vs SJH Dream11 prediction team.

GUL vs SJH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Chris Lynn (c), James Vince, Shimron Hetmyer, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (vc)

All-rounder: Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Junaid Siddique, Rehan Ahmed

GUL vs SJH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Chris Lynn (vc), Shimron Hetmyer, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

All-rounders: Moeen Ali (c), Liam Dawson, David Wiese

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Naveen-ul-Haq

