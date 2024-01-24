GUL vs VIP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ILT20 match – January 24, 2024

The seventh match of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024 will be played on Wednesday (January 24). The Gulf Giants (GUL) will take on the Desert Vipers (VIP). The Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will be hosting this GUL vs VIP clash.

The Gulf Giants won their opening game but failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they lost to MI Emirates in their next. The bowlers restricted MI Emirates to 179/5. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals while chasing it and fell short by 18 runs.

The Desert Vipers, meanwhile, got off to a losing start to the ILT20 2024. After being asked to bat first, the Vipers posted 164 on the board against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. The bowlers then tried hard but failed to defend the total as they lost the game by six wickets.

Here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the GUL vs VIP game.

#3 Wanindu Hasaranga (VIP) – 9 credits

Wanindu Hasaranga in action (Image Courtesy: X/Desert Vipers)

Wanindu Hasaranga of Desert Vipers had a decent hit with the bat in hand against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. He built a solid partnership along with Adam Hose and scored 24 off 20 balls before departing in the 15th over.

Hasaranga struggled with the ball and went wicketless and conceded 38 runs in his four overs. But it was an off-day for the Lankan all-rounder and it won’t be too long before he starts contributing with both bat and ball.

#2 Jamie Overton (GUL) – 8 credits

Jamie Overton in action (Image Courtesy: X/Gulf Giants)

Jamie Overton of Gulf Giants had a very good outing against the MI Emirates. He managed to pick only a single wicket and conceded 41 runs in his four overs but had a fantastic day out with the bat.

Overton played an outstanding cameo of 41 off 18 balls before falling in the penultimate over. He hit one boundary and five maximums and kept his side in the chase of 180. Overton can contribute with both bat and ball and is a must-pick for your Dream11 team for the GUL vs VIP clash.

#1 James Vince (GUL) – 9 credits

James Vince in action (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Gulf Giants skipper James Vince is in rich form with the bat. After his 45 in their opening game against the Sharjah Warriors, he continued his form and scored a fifty against the MI Emirates in their next game.

Vince scored 52 off 43 balls at the top of the order and gave the Giants a solid start. With the form Vince is in, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain for the Dream11 team for the GUL vs VIP fixture on Tuesday.

Poll : Which of these players will earn more points? Wanindu Hasaranga James Vince 0 votes