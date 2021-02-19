GUY v TRI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's West Indies ODD Match – February 20th, 2021

The top two unbeaten teams, Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago lock horns at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua as they aim for the top spot in the points table of Super50 Cup 2021.

Both teams have balanced squads, but the international players' experience in the Trinidad & Tobago lineup gives them an upper hand.

Evin Lewis and Jason Mohammed have done the majority of the scoring for the Trinidad & Tobago side while chasing huge totals. Ravi Rampaul and captain Kieron Pollard have starred with the ball by varying their lines and lengths.

Guyana, on the other hand, have been excellent with the bat and the ball. They have established themselves as one of the title contenders in the ongoing edition of the league. Gudakesh Motie and Nial Smith are amongst the leading wicket-takers while Captain Leon Johnson and Chris Barnwell have scored the majority of the runs.

Squads to choose from

Guyana: Leon Johnson (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Barnwell, Anthony Bramble, Assad Fudadin, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tevin Imlach, Keon Joseph, Ramaal Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Akshaya Persaud, Kemol Savory, Romario Shephard, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith

Trinidad & Tobago: Keiron Pollard (C), Darren Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Imran Khan, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kjorn Ottley, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Lendl Simmons

Prediction Playing XI

Guyana: Assad Fudadin, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Leon Johnson ©, Chris Barnwell, Akshaya Persaud, Anthony Bramble (wk), Romario Shephard, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith, Gudakesh Motie

Trinidad & Tobago: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Keiron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Sunil Narine, Ravi Rampaul, Anderson Phillip, Akeal Hosein

Match Details

Match: Guyana vs Trinidad & Tobago, Match 13

Date: 20th February, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Pitch Report

With the tournament getting into the middle stages, scoring rates have dropped significantly to the 250 to 260 range for teams batting first. Teams batting second are chasing the scores comfortably. So, batting second is the ideal option at this venue.

West Indies ODD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GUY v TRI Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anthony Bramble, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Leon Johnson, Jason Mohammed, Keiron Pollard, Christopher Barnwell, Gudakesh Motie Anderson Phillip, Ravi Rampaul, Anderson Phillip

Captain: Evin Lewis Vice-captain: Gudakesh Motie

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Lendl Simmons, Keiron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Christopher Barnwell, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Nial Smith

Captain: Nicholas Pooran Vice-captain: Keiron Pollard