GUY vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's West Indies ODD Match – February 8th, 2021

Guyana will square off against Barbados in Match 2 of the Super50 Cup 2021 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

Barbados, led by Jason Holder, will be hoping to lift the trophy in the 2021 edition of the tournament, following their run to the semi-finals last season.

They will start this fixture as favorites with players like Holder, Roston Chase, and Ashley Nurse in their ranks.

Guyana, on the other hand, will be looking to improve upon their previous performances. They had a poor run in the previous edition of the league, getting knocked out in the group stage.

With the addition of star batsman Shimron Hetmyer and a few other new players, Guyana are sure to give their opponents a run for their money.

Squads to choose from

Barbados

Jason Holder (Captain), Joshua Bishop, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Jonathan Drakes, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Chemar Holder, Akeem Jordan, Nicholas Kirton, Zachary McCaskie, Ashley Nurse, and Tevyn Walcott.

Guyana

Leon Johnson (Captain), Shimron Hetmyer (Vice-Captain), Christopher Barnwell, Anthony Bramble, Asad Fudadin, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Tevin Imlach, Keon Joseph, Ramaal Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Akshaya Persaud, Kemol Savory, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith.

Predicted Playing XI

Barbados

Jason Holder (Captain), Joshua Bishop, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Chemar Holder, Nicholas Kirton, Ashley Nurse, Tevyn Walcott, Akeem Jordan.

Guyana

Leon Johnson (Captain), Shimron Hetmyer (Vice-Captain), Christopher Barnwell, Anthony Bramble, Asad Fudadin, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Keon Joseph, Ramaal Lewis, Akshaya Persaud, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair.

Match Details

Match: Guyana vs Barbados

Date: February 8, 2021, at 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch will assist the pacers as the ball swings at this venue.

With the pitch expected to slow down as the game progresses, batting first could be the best option. Anything above 260 can be defended easily.

GUY vs BAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GUY vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonathan Carter, Justin Greaves, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Anthony Bramble, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Ashley Nurse, Ramaal Lewis, Kevin Sinclair, Akeem Jordan

Captain: Roston Chase Vice-Captain: Jason Holder

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tevyn Walcott, Anthony Bramble, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Kirton, Asad Fudadin, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Ashley Nurse, Ramaal Lewis, Kevin Sinclair

Captain: Jason Holder Vice-captain: Chanderpaul Hemraj