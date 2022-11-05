GUY vs CCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Super50 Cup 2022, Match 11

Guyana (GUY) will be up against Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) in Match 11 of the Super50 Cup 2022 at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Saturday, November 5. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GUY vs CCC Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 11.

Guyana have had a decent start to the competition. They have lost and won a game each and are third in the table with two points. They are entering this game after winning their previous encounter with Trinidad & Tobago by three runs.

On the other hand, Combined Campuses and Colleges have failed to get going so far. They have lost both their matches and are lying at the bottom of the table. They have suffered heavy defeats in both their games and quickly need to figure out a way to bounce back.

GUY vs CCC Match Details, Match 11

The Match 11 of Super50 Cup 2022 will be played on November 5 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. The match is set to take place at 11.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GUY vs CCC, Super50 Cup 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: November 5, 2022, 11.30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Live Streaming and Broadcast: YouTube

GUY vs CCC Pitch Report

The track at the Brian Lara Stadium has been competitive and has offered a good competition between bat and ball. Spinners could prove to be decisive here.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 194

Average second innings score: 193

GUY vs CCC Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Guyana: W-L

Combined Campuses and Colleges: L-L

GUY vs CCC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Guyana Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Guyana Probable Playing 11

Leon Johnson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Anthony Bramble (wk), Tevin Imlach, Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie, Kevin Sinclair, Clinton Pestano, and Romario Shepherd.

Combined Campuses and Colleges Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Combined Campuses and Colleges Probable Playing 11

Denesh Ramdin (c), JA Drakes, KA Kallicharan, Navin Bidaisee, Odain McCatty, Matthew Forde, Michail Powell, Nathan Edwards, Isaiah Zechariah Ali, Zavier Khadeem Burton, and Amari Alexandre Goodridge.

GUY vs CCC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Bramble (2 matches, 60 runs, Average: 30)

A Bramble is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has amassed 60 runs in two games at a strike rate of over 111.

Top Batter pick

J Drakes (2 matches, 55 runs, Average: 27.50)

J Drakes has also looked in solid touch with the bat in hand. He has managed 55 runs in two games at an average of 27.50 and will be looking to stay at the crease longer.

Top All-rounder pick

M Forde (2 matches, 37 runs and 1 wicket)

M Forde has collected 37 runs from two games at an average of 37. He also has a wicket to his name.

Top Bowler pick

G Motie (2 matches, 36 runs and 3 wickets)

G Motie has been handy for his side with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 36 runs and has also been able to take three wickets so far.

GUY vs CCC match captain and vice-captain choices

R Shepherd

R Shepherd has done a great job so far. He has hammered 75 runs in two games, including a strike rate of over 160 in the most recent encounter. He has also picked up two wickets and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your GUY vs CCC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Rutherford

S Rutherford has also been in good touch with the bat. He has collected 77 runs in two games at an average of 38.50.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GUY vs CCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points R Shepherd 75 runs and 2 wickets 172 points G Motie 148 runs and 2 wickets 130 points M Forde 37 runs and 1 wicket 104 points V Permaul 32 runs and 2 wickets 101 points S Rutherford 77 runs 100 points

GUY vs CCC match expert tips

R Shepherd has been in majestic form. He will be a wise captaincy pick for your Dream11 Fantasy.

GUY vs CCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Head to Head League

GUY vs CCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: A Bramble, D Ramdin

Batters: S Rutherford, J Drakes, S Hetmyer

All-rounders: R Shepherd, M Forde, K Sinclair

Bowlers: G Motie, V Permaul, R Leon

GUY vs CCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Grand League

GUY vs CCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: D Ramdin

Batters: S Rutherford, J Drakes, S Hetmyer, T Chanderpaul

All-rounders: R Shepherd, M Forde, K Sinclair

Bowlers: G Motie, V Permaul, R Leon

