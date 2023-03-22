Guyana vs Jamaica - Dream11 Prediction - West Indies Championship 2023

Guyana will take on Jamaica in the 11th match of the West Indies Championship 2023 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Wednesday, March 22. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GUY vs JAM Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams are at opposite ends of the spectrum in the points table. Guyana are sitting pretty at the top of the standings. They have had two wins and a draw from three games and have accumulated 49 points.

Jamaica, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom of the standings. They are yet to win a game in this tournament. They have two losses and a draw.

GUY vs JAM, Match Details

The 11th match of the West Indies Championship 2023 between Guyana and Jamaica will be played on March 22, 2023, at Providence Stadium, Guyana. The game is set to take place at 7.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GUY vs JAM

Date & Time: March 22, 2023, 7.00 pm IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

Only one red-ball match has been played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana this season and bowlers dominated that encounter. Pacers were the ones that got the most wickets but the spinners might make an impact in the second-half of the game.

GUY vs JAM Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)

Guyana: W, D, W

Jamaica: L, L, D

GUY vs JAM Probable Playing 11 today

Guyana Team News

No major injury concerns.

Guyana Probable Playing XI: Tevin Imlach, Matthew Nandu, Kevlon Anderson, Kemol Savory, Leon Johnson (c), Anthony Bramble (wk), Kevin Sinclair, Keemo Paul, Veerasammy Permaul, Ronsford Beaton, and Nial Smith.

Jamaica Team News

No major injury concerns.

Jamaica Probable Playing XI: Leroy Lugg, Kirk McKenzie, Nkrumah Bonner, Paul Palmer (c), Abhijai Mansingh, Aldane Thomas (wk), Derval Green, Jamie Merchant, Marquino Mindley, Nicholson Gordon, and Patrick Harty.

Today’s GUY vs JAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Anthony Bramble (3 matches, 103 runs, 18 catches, 1 stumping)

Anthony Bramble has had some decent starts with the bat this season. He has scored 103 runs with the bat, which includes one half-century. Behind the stumps, he has 18 catches and one stumping.

Top Batter Pick

Leon Johnson (3 matches, 219 runs)

Leon Johnson has been batting well this season. The Guyana captain has mustered 219 runs and has an average of 36.50. He has registered a couple of half-centuries as well.

Top All-rounder Pick

Matthew Nandu (3 matches, 247 runs)

Matthew Nandu is in top form with the bat. He has amassed 247 runs in three games and averages 41.16. He has registered one hundred and one fifty so far. He can chip in usefully with the ball as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Ronsford Beaton (3 matches, 13 wickets)

Ronsford Beaton has been very consistent with the ball for Guyana. He has returned with 13 wickets in three matches and has a bowling average of 16.00 and a strike rate of 37.8.

GUY vs JAM match captain and vice-captain choices

Veerasammy Permaul (3 matches, 17 wickets, 132 runs)

Veerasammy Permaul has been in brilliant bowling form. The left-arm spinner has returned with 17 wickets in three matches. He has a bowling average of 16.82. He has also scored 132 runs with the bat.

Abhijai Mansingh (3 matches, 196 runs, 10 wickets)

Abhijai Mansingh is in top all-round form. The Jamaica leg-spinning all-rounder has aggregated 196 runs at an average of 39.20. With the ball, he has taken 10 scalps while averaging 17.50.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GUY vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Veerasammy Permaul 132 runs & 17 wickets in 3 matches Abhijai Mansingh 196 runs & 10 wickets in 3 matches Ronsford Beaton 13 wickets in 3 matches Jamie Merchant 121 runs & 7 wickets in 3 matches Matthew Nandu 247 runs & 0 wickets in 3 matches

GUY vs JAM match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent and high-performing all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Matthew Nandu, Jamie Merchant, Kevin Sinclair, Abhijai Mansingh and Veerasammy Permaul will be the ones to watch out for.

GUY vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Guyana vs Jamaica - West Indies Championship 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Anthony Bramble

Batters: Paul Palmer, Leon Johnson

All-rounders: Matthew Nandu, Jamie Merchant, Kevin Sinclair, Abhijai Mansingh

Bowlers: Veerasammy Permaul, Marquino Mindley, Ronsford Beaton, Patrick Harty

GUY vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Guyana vs Jamaica - West Indies Championship 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Anthony Bramble

Batters: Leon Johnson, Leroy Lugg

All-rounders: Matthew Nandu, Jamie Merchant, Abhijai Mansingh

Bowlers: Veerasammy Permaul, Nial Smith, Marquino Mindley, Ronsford Beaton, Patrick Harty

