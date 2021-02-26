GUY vs TRI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Super50 Cup (West Indies ODD) Match - February 27th, 2021

Trinidad & Tobago will lock horns with Guyana in the final of the 2021 Super50 Cup on Saturday. The match will take place at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

In the first semi-final, Jamaica scored 255/7 in their 50 overs. Openers John Campbell (88) and Brandon King (58) provided the team with a flying start, but the Trinidad & Tobago pacers bounced back by picking up wickets at regular intervals.

In reply, T&T continued their strong batting performance in the Super50 Cup. Lendl Simmons (68) and Nicholas Pooran (54*) ensured a comfortable six-wicket victory for the Keiron Pollard-led side. Ravi Rampaul was adjudged the Man of the Match for his wonderful spell of 4/29 in 10 overs.

The second semi-final saw Guyana take on Windward Islands. Batting first, Guyana scored 305/7 in their 50 overs. Shimron Hetmyer (113) and Raymon Reifer (90) were the stars of the show. In response, Windward Islands were all out for 210 runs.

Both Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana will give their best shot to win the 2021 Super50 Cup on Saturday.

Super50 Cup: Squads to choose from

Guyana: Leon Johnson (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Barnwell, Anthony Bramble, Assad Fudadin, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tevin Imlach, Keon Joseph, Ramaal Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Akshaya Persaud, Kemal Savory, Romario Shephard, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith

Trinidad & Tobago: Keiron Pollard (C), Darren Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Imran Khan, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kjorn Ottley, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Lendl Simmons

Prediction Playing XIs

Guyana: Tevin Imlach, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Leon Johnson (C), Chris Barnwell, Raymon Reifer, Anthony Bramble (wk), Romario Shephard, Kevin Sinclair, Veeraswamy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie

Trinidad & Tobago: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Keiron Pollard (C), Imran Khan, Kharry Pierre, Ravi Rampaul, Anderson Phillip, Akeal Hosein

Match Details

Match: Guyana vs Trinidad & Tobago, Final

Date: 27th February, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Pitch Report

Both teams would want to bat first, score big and put the chasing side under pressure. The wicket has played nicely throughout the Super50 Cup, with the spinners expected to get some turn in the middle overs.

Super50 Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GUY vs TRI)

GUY vs TRI Dream11 Team Prediction - Super50 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Mohammed, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Keiron Pollard, Raymon Reifer, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Ravi Rampaul, Kevin Sinclair

Captain: Gudakesh Motie; Vice-captain: Nicholas Pooran

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Mohammed, Lendl Simmons, Kharry Pierre, Raymon Reifer, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Romario Shepherd

Captain: Evin Lewis; Vice-captain: Shimron Hetmyer