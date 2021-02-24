GUY vs WIS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's West Indies ODD Match - February 25th, 2021

Guyana will take on the Windward Islands in the second semi-final of the 2021 Super50 Cup at the Coolidge Ground in Antigua on Thursday.

The two teams previously faced each other on Monday, with Guyana beating Winward Islands by 9 wickets in an one-sided affair.

In that game, Windward Islands won the toss and chose to bat first. But they couldn’t put up a good batting display. Besides Kevin Stoute (41) and Emmanuel Stewart (46), no other Windward Islands batsman got going as they were bowled out for 153.

In reply, Chandrapaul Hemraj (41) and Tevin Imlach (37*) provided a strong start to Guyana, with Shimron Hetmyer scoring a whirlwind (67*) to help them easily win the encounter. Guyana's Keon Joseph was adjudged Man of the Match for his superb spell of 4/24.

Squads to choose from

Guyana: Leon Johnson (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Barnwell, Anthony Bramble, Assad Fudadin, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tevin Imlach, Keon Joseph, Ramaal Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Akshaya Persaud, Kemol Savory, Romario Shephard, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith

Windward Islands: Sunil Ambris (C), Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Larry Edwards, Ryan John, Ray Jordan, Obed McCoy, Desron Maloney, Preston McSween, Kimani Melius, Emmanuel Stewart, Kevin Stoute

Prediction Playing XIs

Guyana: Tevin Imlach, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Leon Johnson (C), Chris Barnwell, Akshaya Persaud, Kemol Savory (wk), Ramaal Lewis, Kevin Sinclair, Keon Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

Windward Islands: Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Sunil Ambris (C), Kevin Stoute Emmanuel Stewart (wk), Keron Cottoy, Roland Cato, Ryan John, Kenneth Dember, Larry Edwards, Obed McCoy

Match Details

Match: Guyana vs Windward Islands, 2nd semi-final

Date: 25th February, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch was a batting-friendly one at the start of the tournament, but expect Thursday's match to be a low-scoring affair. The toss will play a pivotal role and both teams will want to bat first upon winning it.

West Indies ODD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GUY vs WIS)

GUY vs WIS Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Emmanuel Stewart, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Leon Johnson, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Stoute, Sunil Ambris, Gudakesh Motie, Kenneth Dember, Larry Edwards, Keon Joseph

Captain: Gudakesh Motie Vice-captain: Shimron Hetmyer

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Emmanuel Stewart, Kemol Savory, Shimron Hetmyer, Roland Cato, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Stoute, Sunil Ambris, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Larry Edwards, Keon Joseph

Captain: Chandrapaul Hemraj Vice-captain: Sunil Ambris