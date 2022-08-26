GUY-W vs TKR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for the 6ixty Women 2022, Match 5

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women (GUY-W) will take on the Trinbago Knight Riders Women (TKR-W) in the fifth match of Women's 6ixty 2022 at Warner Park in St Kitts on Saturday, August 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GUY-W vs TKR-W Dream11 prediction.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women have had a fantastic season so far, winning both of their matches in a row. They have been well served by the likes of Stafanie Taylor and Cherry-Ann Fraser, who have been consistent in their performances so far. They will look to extend their winning streak to three games in the coming games. The Trinbago Knight Riders Women, on the other hand, defeated the Barbados Royals Women by 29 runs in their previous game before losing their first two games in a row. They'll simply look to maintain their winning run in the upcoming games.

GUY-W vs TKR-W, Match Details

The fifth match of the 6ixty Women between Guyana Amazon Warriors Women and Trinbago Knight Riders Women will be played on August 27 at Warner Park in St Kitts. The game is set to take place at 12:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GUY-W vs TKR-W, Match 5, The 6ixty Women

Date & Time: August 27, 2022, 12:30 am IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Live Streaming: Fancode

GUY-W vs TKR-W, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Warner Park is a balanced one, and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. As the game progresses, bowlers should come into play, and that trend is expected to continue in this game. Anything above 80 runs could be a par-score on this track.

Last 4 matches at this ground:

Matches Won by Batting first: 3

Matches Won by Bowling first: 1

Average 1st innings score: 85

Average 2nd innings score: 75

GUY-W vs TKR-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women: WW

Trinbago Knight Riders Women: WLL

GUY-W vs TKR-W Probable Playing 11 today

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Probable Playing XI :

Rashada Williams (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Stafanie Taylor (c), Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shemaine Campbelle, Rachel Vincent, Chedean Nation, Ayabonga Khaka, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack, Shabika Gajnabi

Trinbago Knight Riders Women injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women Probable Playing XI :

Deandra Dottin (c), Kycia Knight (wk), Natasha McLean, Sune Luus, Kyshona Knight, Lee-Ann Kirby, Hayley Jensen, Geetika Kodali, Sheneta Grimmond, Anisa Mohammed, Jannillea Glasgow

GUY-W vs TKR-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kycia Knight (43 runs in three matches, Average: 14.33)

The keeper-batter has scored 43 runs in three games so far at an average of 14.33. She is expected to play an important role in this match after not getting a chance to bat in the previous one.

Top Batter Pick

Sune Luus (40 runs and one wicket in three matches, Strike rate: 116.33)

Sune Luus is an explosive batter who can also bowl crucial overs. Given her previous performances with both the bat and the ball, she is expected to perform well in the upcoming games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Stafanie Taylor (62 runs in two matches, Average: 31.00)

She is one of the top all-rounders in her team. She has scored 62 runs at a strike rate of 149.30 in two games. She does not bowl regularly, but she has the potential to get a couple of wickets whenever she resumes bowling, making her a must-have player for your fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Anisa Mohammed (Two wickets in two matches, E.R: 4.00)

She was economical with the ball in her last game against the Barbados Royals Women’s where she picked up one crucial wicket. She could be a crucial fantasy cricket pick for your fantasy team.

GUY-W vs TKR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Deandra Dottin

She missed the first two games due to injury and returned against the Barbados Royals Women, scoring 46 runs off 34 balls at a strike rate of 135.29. She is expected to retain her form while adding bowling prowess, making her a great captaincy option for your GUY-W vs TKR-W team.

Cherry-Ann Fraser

Cherry-Ann Fraser continues to impress with her all-round ability, particularly with the ball, picking up four wickets in two games so far in the competition. She can also bat and contribute valuable runs in the lower order, making her a good choice for the vice captaincy.

5 must-picks with player stats for GUY-W vs TKR-W Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Hayley Jensen 27 runs in three games Chamari Atapattu 22 runs in two games Kyshona Knight 19 runs in three games Sheneta Grimmond Two wickets in three games Rashada Williams 46 runs in two games

GUY-W vs TKR-W match expert tips 5th match

Picking bowlers and all-rounders who bowl their full quota could be a wise choice when creating your fantasy team, as the pitch also favors bowlers, with spinners being the most successful.

GUY-W vs TKR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 5th match, Head To Head League

GUY-W vs TKR-W Head to Head League, Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Kycia Knight

Batters: Kyshona Knight, Chamari Athapaththu, Sune Luus

All-Rounders: Stafanie Taylor, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Deandra Dottin, Sheneta Grimmond

Bowlers: Ayabonga Khaka, Shamilia Connell, Geetika Kodali

GUY-W vs TKR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 5th match, Grand League

GUY-W vs TKR-W Grand League, Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Kycia Knight

Batters: Chedean Nation, Chamari Athapaththu, Sune Luus

All-Rounders: Stafanie Taylor, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Deandra Dottin, Sheneta Grimmond

Bowlers: Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell, Geetika Kodali

