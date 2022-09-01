GUY-W vs TKR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WCPL 2022, Match 2

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women (GUY-W) will take on the Trinbago Knight Riders Women (TKR-W) in the second match of the Women's Caribbean Premier League 2022 (WCPL 2022) at Warner Park in St Kitts on Friday, September 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GUY-W vs TKR-W Dream11 prediction.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women began their season with a solitary run victory over the Barbados Royals, thanks to Deandra Dottin's brilliant bowling performance at the end. She held her nerves superbly to lead her side to victory. Lee Ann Kirby and Sune Luus are two other big names in their squad who will be players to watch in the upcoming games.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women, on the other hand, will be led by Stafanie Taylor in their first game. Some of the notable names in their ranks include Chamari Athapaththu, Cherry-Ann Fraser and Ayabonga Khaka.

GUY-W vs TKR-W, Match Details

The second match of the Women's Caribbean Premier League 2022 between Guyana Amazon Warriors Women and Trinbago Knight Riders Women will be played on September 2 at Warner Park in St Kitts. The game is set to take place at 12:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GUY-W vs TKR-W, Match 2, Women's Caribbean Premier League 2022

Date & Time: September 2, 2022, 12:30 am IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Live Streaming: Fancode

GUY-W vs TKR-W, Pitch Report

A competitive track awaits the two teams at Warner Park in St Kitts, with plenty of assistance available for the bowlers. Bowlers should be able to dominate the show thanks to good carry and uneven bounce off the surface. The spinners will be used in the middle overs.

Last 5 matches at this ground:

Matches Won by Batting first: 5

Matches Won by Bowling first: 0

Average 1st innings score: 114

Average 2nd innings score: 113

GUY-W vs TKR-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women: N/A

Trinbago Knight Riders Women: W

GUY-W vs TKR-W Probable Playing 11 today

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Probable Playing XI :

Rashada Williams (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Stafanie Taylor (c), Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shemaine Campbelle, Rachel Vincent, Chedean Nation, Ayabonga Khaka, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack, Isani Vaghela

Trinbago Knight Riders Women injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women Probable Playing XI :

Deandra Dottin (c), Anisa Mohammed, Geetika Kodali, Hayley Jensen, Sune Luus, Jannillea Glasgow, Kyshona Knight, Lee-Ann Kirby, Natasha McLean (wk), Shawnisha Hector, Sheneta Grimmond

GUY-W vs TKR-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kycia Knight (2 runs in her previous game)

She failed miserably in the previous game, scoring only two runs, but she is a reliable batter who can score runs quickly, making her a good wicket-keeper pick.

Top Batter Pick

Sune Luus (17 runs in her previous game, Strike rate: 73.90)

Sune Luus is an explosive batting all-rounder who has been a consistent performer for the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Sixty tournament. She bowled her full quota of overs in the previous game but went wicketless, so she can be counted on to pick up a couple of wickets in the upcoming games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Deandra Dottin (20 runs & 1 wicket in her previous game, S.R: 133.30)

Dottin is one of her team's top all-rounders, having scored 20 runs off 15 deliveries in the previous game, including two fours and one six. She took one wicket in just one over, making her a must-have player for your fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Anisa Mohammed (One wicket in her previous game, E.R: 4.50)

She was economical with the ball in her last game against the Barbados Royals Women, where she picked up one wicket with an economy rate of 4.50. She could be a crucial fantasy cricket pick for your fantasy team.

GUY-W vs TKR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Stafanie Taylor

Her stats and abilities do not need to be introduced. She is regarded as one of the best all-rounders in the world. Taylor has 137 runs in her last five games. She is expected to maintain her previous form while adding bowling strength, making her an excellent captaincy option for your GUY-W vs TKR-W team.

Hayley Jensen

Hayley Jensen is an emerging English bowling all-rounder who has been a consistent performer in the league she has played in. She scored 20 runs at a strike rate of 111 while taking one wicket in the previous game, making her an excellent choice for vice-captaincy.

5 must-picks with player stats for GUY-W vs TKR-W Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Natasha McLean 7 runs in the previous game Lee Ann Kirby 30 runs & 2 wickets in the previous game Kyshona Knight 8 runs in the previous game Sheneta Grimmond One wicket in the previous game Geetika Kodali One wicket in the previous game

GUY-W vs TKR-W match expert tips 2nd match

Lee-Ann Kirby has been in fantastic form, batting in the top order and bowling four overs, creating multiple chances to rack up fantasy points. She could be a multiplier pick for today's outing.

GUY-W vs TKR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd match, Head To Head League

GUY-W vs TKR-W Head to Head League, Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Natasha McLean

Batters: Lee-Ann Kirby, Chamari Athapaththu, Sune Luus

All-Rounders: Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Jensen, Deandra Dottin

Bowlers: Ayabonga Khaka, Shamilia Connell, Geetika Kodali, Anisa Mohammed

GUY-W vs TKR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd match, Grand League

GUY-W vs TKR-W Grand League, Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Natasha McLean

Batters: Lee-Ann Kirby, Chamari Athapaththu, Sune Luus, Kyshona Knight

All-Rounders: Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Jensen, Deandra Dottin

Bowlers: Ayabonga Khaka, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee