GW vs SF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ganga Cricket Cup T10, Match 4

Ganga Warriors (GW) will lock horns with Shamshwadi Warriors (SF) in the fourth match of the Ganga Cricket Cup T10 on Thursday, February 23. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GW vs SF Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs and the pitch report.

Both Ganga Warriors and Shamswadi Warriors will be playing their first matches of the tournament. The two teams will be looking to display the best of their cricketing abilities and start the tournament on a winning note.

GW vs SF Match Details

The fourth match of the Ganga Cricket Cup T10 will be played on February 23 at the Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium in Uttar Pradesh at 3.45 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: GW vs SF, DY Patil T20 Cup, Match 4

Date and Time: February 23, 2023, 3.45 pm IST

Venue: Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium, Uttar Pradesh

GW vs SF Pitch Report

The pitch will be good for batting. Batters will be able to play through the line and on the up. A high-scoring thriller might be expected.

GW vs SF Probable Playing XIs for today's match

GW Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

GW Probable Playing XI

Anil Singh, A Saxena, Y Nagar, Kunal, R Mishra, J Kashyap, K Pratap, R Sharma, K Upadhyay, Arjun-I, and A Tyagi.

SF Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SF Probable Playing XI

D Pasha, G Khan, S Jain, P Singh, A Aichandani, S Tyagi, A Zama, T Singh, K Khan, A Shaikh, and M Asif.

GW vs SF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Anil Singh

Anil Singh can get his team off to a good start. He can bat with positive intent and also be very useful behind the stumps, which makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

S Jain

S Jain bats in the top order and is a very consistent batter. He has the ability to score quick runs consistently and that makes him the best pick from the batters category for the match.

All-rounder

J Kashyap

J Kashyap has the ability to be effective with both the bat and the ball. He can score quick runs and also pick up important wickets, this makes Kashyap the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

K Khan

K Khan bowls the important overs in the powerplays and in the death overs of an innings. The fact that he bowls difficult overs for his team makes him the best pick from the bowler's category for this match.

GW vs SF Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

J Kashyap

J Kashyap could be a very important player in the match. His ability to play a defining role in both innings of the match makes him a great pick for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

A Zama

A Zama is a utility player and can impact the match in both innings. Zama would be a safe pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for GW vs SF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

A Zama

J Kashyap

K Khan

S Jain

Anil Singh

GW vs SF match expert tips

The pitch will be good for batting. The spinners might be the more effective bowlers in this strip.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more expert tips and suggestions, click here.

GW vs SF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

GW vs SF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: Anil Singh, D Pasha

Batters: Y Nagar, A Saxena, S Jain

All-rounders: J Kashyap, K Pratap, A Zama

Bowlers: K Upadhyay, A Shaikh, K Khan

GW vs SF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

GW vs SF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Anil Singh, D Pasha

Batters: Y Nagar, A Saxena, S Jain

All-rounders: J Kashyap, K Pratap, A Zama

Bowlers: K Upadhyay, A Shaikh, K Khan

Poll : 0 votes