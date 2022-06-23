GY-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super50 Cup 2022, Match 2nd Semi-final

Guyana Women (GY-W) will take on Jamaica Women (JAM-W) in the second semi-final match of the Women's Super50 Cup 2022 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.

Both teams are coming off victories in their previous games and will compete for a spot in the final.

Guyana Women dethroned Leeward Islands Women by eight wickets to advance to the semi-finals, while Jamaica Women defeated Windward Islands Women by eight wickets as they recovered from their opening loss.

Jamaican Women are the clear favorites here, thanks to the form of Stafanie Taylor and Vanessa Watts.

Fans in Guyana can expect an exciting game on Thursday, with both teams vying for a spot in the final.

GY-W vs JAM-W Probable Playing 11 Today

GY-W XI

Shemaine Campbelle (c&wk), Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Katana Mentore, Sheneta Grimmond, Plaffianna Millington, Kaysia Schultz, Tremayne Smartt, Erva Giddings, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar

JAM-W XI

Stafanie Taylor (c), Rashada Williams, Tameka Sandford (wk), Natasha McLean, Vanessa Watts, Keneshia Ferron, Neisha-Ann Waisome, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Jody-Ann Brown, Celina Whyte

Match Details

GY-W vs JAM-W, Women's Super50 Cup 2022, Match 2nd Semi-final

Date and Time: June 23, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The Providence Stadium surface has proven to be well balanced, with pacers expected to find some movement with the new ball. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 111 runs. Spinners are also expected to get some turn off the surface.

Today’s GY-W vs JAM-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shemaine Campbelle: Campbelle is a talented wicketkeeper-batter, but she has only scored 30 runs in the competition so far. She is expected to make a comeback in this crucial outing.

Batters

Chedean Nation: Chedean Nation failed to meet expectations in both of her previous appearances, scoring only three runs at the top of the order. She is, however, a talented technical sound batter with plenty of experience, making her a must-have player for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Stafanie Taylor: Stafanie Taylor has played brilliant cricket in both of her previous appearances, scoring 49 runs at a strike rate of 60.33 and taking six wickets while being economical. Given her current form and experience, she is a multiplier captaincy choice for your fantasy team.

Tremayne Smartt: Smartt is one of her team's top all-rounders. Her previous outing against LWI saw her pick up four wickets at an economy rate of 1.30. She is also a handy batter in the lower order, making her an excellent fantasy pick.

Bowler

Vanessa Watts: Vanessa Watts is having a fantastic season with the ball, taking four wickets at an economy rate of 2.35 in two games. Given her ability to provide consistent breakthroughs, she is an excellent choice for the vice-captaincy.

3 best players to pick in GY-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction team

Sheneta Grimmond (GY-W): 37 points

Jody Ann Brown (JAM-W): 60 points

Plaffianna Millington (GY-W): 45 points

Key stats for GY-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction team

Rashada Williams - 72 runs in two games.

Chinelle Henry - 28 runs and three wickets in two games.

Cherry-Ann Fraser - Three wickets in her previous outing.

Mandy Mangru - Three runs and one wicket in her previous outing.

GY-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction (Women's Super50 Cup 2022)

GY-W vs JAM-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shemaine Campbelle, Chedean Nation, Katana Mentore, Mandy Mangru, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Tremayne Smartt, Sheneta Grimmond, Vanessa Watts, Neisha-Ann Waisome.

Captain: Stafanie Taylor. Vice-Captain: Tremayne Smartt

GY-W vs JAM-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rashada Williams, Chedean Nation, Natasha McLean, Mandy Mangru, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Tremayne Smartt, Plaffianna Millington, Vanessa Watts, Neisha-Ann Waisome.

Captain: Stafanie Taylor. Vice-Captain: Vanessa Watts.

