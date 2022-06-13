GY-W vs LWI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s T20 Blaze, Match 12

Guyana Women (GY-W) will take on Leeward Islands Women (LWI-W) in the 12th match of the Women’s T20 Blaze at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday.

Both teams have struggled so far in the competition and are yet to claim their first victory. Shemaine Campbelle and Cherry-Ann Fraser have looked impressive for the Guyana Women so far, but they are yet to click as a unit.

Guyana Women are currently ranked fifth in the points table, while Leeward Islands Women are at the bottom.

GY-W vs LWI-W Probable Playing 11 Today

GY-W XI

Shemaine Campbelle (c&wk), Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Katana Mentore, Sherica Campbell, Sheneta Grimmond, Kaysia Schultz, Tremayne Smartt, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Lashuna Toussaint

LWI-W XI

Melicia Clarke, Jenisen Richards, Rosalie Dolabaille, Tiffany Thorpe, Saneldo Willett (c), Terez Parker (wk), Rozel Liburd, Arsheena Freeman, Amanda Edwards, Tynetta Mckoy, Tonya Martin

Match Details

GY-W vs LWI-W, Women’s T20 Blaze, Match 12

Date and Time: June 14, 2022, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Providence Stadium usually offers more help to batters than bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Spinners will likely come into the game in the second innings, and the wicket might slow down as the game progresses. Anything above 100 runs could be a par score.

Today’s GY-W vs LWI-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shemaine Campbelle: Campbelle is a talented wicketkeeper-batter who is a regular member of the West Indies national team. She has been effective with the bat so far, scoring 43 runs at an average of 21.50 in three games.

Batters

Tremayne Smartt: She has done well with both the bat and the ball in the competition so far, scoring 14 runs and picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 6.73. She could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Jenisen Richards: She is the leading wicket-taker for LWI-W in this tournament. She has picked up four wickets at an average of 8.25 in three games. That makes her a must-have in your GY-W vs LWI-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Rozel Liburd: Liburd is a genuine wicket-taker for her team. She has picked up four wickets at an average of 11.75 in just three games in the competition so far, and could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in GY-W vs LWI-W Dream11 prediction team

Sheneta Grimmond (GY-W) – 47 points.

Rosalie Dolabaille (LWI-W) – 42 points.

Ashmini Munisar (GY-W) – 91 points.

Key stats for GY-W vs LWI-W Dream11 prediction team

Tiffany Thorpe - Four wickets in three games; bowling average: 9.50.

Cherry-Ann Fraser - Three wickets in three games; bowling average: 3.66.

Shabika Gajnabi - 40 runs in three games; batting average: 40.00.

GY-W vs LWI-W Dream11 Prediction (Women’s T20 Blaze 2022)

GY-W vs LWI-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shemaine Campbelle, Terez Parker, Katana Mentore, Tremayne Smartt, Saneldo Willett, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Jenisen Richards, Tiffany Thorpe, Shabika Gajnabi, Kaysia Schultz, Rozel Liburd.

Captain: Jenisen Richards. Vice-Captain: Cherry-Ann Fraser.

GY-W vs LWI-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shemaine Campbelle, Rosalie Dolabaille, Saneldo Willett, Tremayne Smartt, Mandy Mangru, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Jenisen Richards, Tiffany Thorpe, Shabika Gajnabi, Kaysia Schultz, Rozel Liburd.

Captain: Rozel Liburd. Vice-Captain: Jenisen Richards.

