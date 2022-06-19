GY-W vs TT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super50 Cup 2022, Match 4

Guyana Women (GY-W) will take on Trinidad & Tobago Women (TT-W) in the fourth match of the Women's Super50 Cup 2022 at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday.

Both teams had an average time in the T20 Blaze tournament, with Trinidad and Tobago Women finishing third and Guyana Women finishing fourth.

Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago Women began their Super50 Cup campaign on a high note, defeating Windward Islands Women by one run in a thrilling match.

Guyana Women's key players include Shemaine Campbell, Cherry-Ann Fraser, and Shabika Gajnabi, and the team expects them to lead the pack in their first game.

GY-W vs TT-W Probable Playing 11 Today

GY-W XI

Shemaine Campbelle (c & wk), Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Katana Mentore, Sherica Campbell, Sheneta Grimmond, Kaysia Schultz, Tremayne Smartt, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Lashuna Toussaint

TT-W XI

Reniece Boyce (wk), Djenaba Joseph, Britney Cooper, Anisa Mohammed (c), Lee-Ann Kirby, Kamara Ragoobar, Kirbyina Alexander, Karishma Ramharack, Leandra Ramdeen, Caneisha Isaac, Shenelle Lord

Match Details

GY-W vs TT-W, Women's Super50 Cup 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: June 19, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Providence Stadium usually offers more help to batters than bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the willow.

Spinners will likely come into the game in the second innings, and the wicket might slow down as the game progresses. Anything above 140 runs could be a par score.

Today's GY-W vs TT-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shemaine Campbelle: Campbelle is a talented wicketkeeper-batter who is a regular member of the West Indies national team. She has been in good form in the Blaze T20 tournament and will hope to keep it up in the Super50 Cup.

Batters

Britney Cooper: She is a talented batter who could be a great pick for your Dream11 fantasy team in this game. She generally bats in the middle order, and while she has not had the opportunity to bat in the previous games, she will look to capitalise in the upcoming games.

All-rounders

Cherry-Ann Fraser: She was in great form with the ball in the T20 Blaze tournament and was a valuable contributor down the batting order. She has five wickets and 32 runs in four games, making her a must-have in your GY-W vs TT-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Anisa Mohammed: Anisa Mohammed is an experienced bowler with plenty of international experience; she took one wicket while scoring 20 runs in her previous outing and could be a good pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in GY-W vs TT-W Dream11 prediction team

Kaysia Schultz (GY-W)

Djenaba Joseph (TT-W)

Sherica Campbell (GY-W)

Kamara Ragoobar (TT-W)

Katana Mentore (GY-W)

Key stats for GY-W vs TT-W Dream11 prediction team

Djenaba Joseph - 39 runs in four T20 Blaze games.

Karishma Ramharack - 9 runs and five wickets in four T20 Blaze games.

Mandy Mangru - 10 runs and two wickets in three T20 Blaze games.

GY-W vs TT-W Dream11 Prediction (Women’s T20 Blaze 2022)

GY-W vs TT-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shemaine Campbelle, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Mandy Mangru, Kumarie Persaud, Kaysia Schultz, Britney Cooper, Lee-Ann Kirby, Djenaba Joseph, Anisa Mohammed, Caneisha Isaac, Kirbyina Alexander

Captain: Cherry-Ann Fraser. Vice-Captain: Djenaba Joseph

GY-W vs TT-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shemaine Campbelle, Reniece Boyce Cherry-Ann Fraser, Mandy Mangru, Kumarie Persaud, Britney Cooper, Lee-Ann Kirby, Djenaba Joseph, Anisa Mohammed, Caneisha Isaac, Kirbyina Alexander

Captain: Anisa Mohammed. Vice-Captain: Kirbyina Alexander.

