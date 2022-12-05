GYM-W vs MBC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Bengal Women’s T20 Challenge 2022-23 Match 3

Gymkhana Women (GYM-W) will take on Mohun Bagan AC Women (MBC-W) in the third game of the Bengal Women’s T20 Challenge 2022-23 at the MGR Sports Academy, Bara Gunsima, West Bengal on Tuesday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GYM-W vs MBC-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

Gymkhana lost their first game to Baranagar Sporting Club. Gymkhana scored 106-8 in their 20 overs and lost by eight wickets and ten deliveries to spare. Meanwhile, this is the first game of the season for Mohun Bagan, who will eye a strong start to their campaign.

GYM-W vs MBC-W, Match Details

The third game of the Bengal Women’s T20 Challenge 2022-23 between Gymkhana and Mohun Bagan will be played on December 6 at the MGR Sports Academy, Bara Gunsima, West Bengal at 8:45 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GYM-W vs MBC-W

Date & Time: December 6, 2022; 8:45 am IST

Venue: MGR Sports Academy, Bara Gunsima, West Bengal

Pitch Report

The first two games at the MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima have been low-scoring ones, with scores of 106 and 84, which were chased down comfortably. Spinners could play a key role.

GYM-W vs MBC-W Probable Playing XIs today

Gymkhana Women Team News

No injury concerns

Gymkhana Women Probable Playing XI

Sumana Mondal (wk), Anamika Das, Barnali Tamuli, Jhumia Khatun, Trishita Sarkar, Sukanya Parida (c), Prativa Rana, Sonali Mondal, Sanchita Adhikary, Shreya Karar, Ananya Halder

Mohun Bagan AC Women Team News

No injury concerns

Mohun Bagan AC Women Probable Playing XI

Priyanka Bala (wk), Tithi Swarpan Das, Dhara Gujjar, Samayita Adhikari, Puja Rajak, Mamani Roy, Soumashree Subrata Bhowmick, Piyali Ghosh, Pampa Sarkar, Koyel Sutradhar

Today’s GYM-W vs MBC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Priyanka Bala

Bala fared well in the Bengal Women’s T20 earlier this year. She scored 176 runs while striking at 95.14. She's excellent behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Jhumia Khatun

Khatun got a decent start in the first game, scoring 13 off 14. In the last tournament, she accumulated 154 runs at a strike rate of 101.99.

Top All-rounder Pick

Tithi Swarpan Das

Das was superb in the last edition of the tournament. She amassed 291 runs (second-highest) at an average of 72.75 and a strike rate of 98.64. She also took five scalps.

Top Bowler Pick

Shreya Karar

Karar bowled decently in the last game. The leg-spinner registerd 1-29 in her four-over spell against BSC-W.

GYM-W vs MBC-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Dhara Gujjar

Gujjar is one of the big players for Bengal Women in domestic cricket, so she will be one to watch out for. She racked up 203 runs and took eight wickets in the Bengal Women’s T20 in February this year.

Sukanya Parida

Parida was the star performer for GYM-W in their first game. The seam-bowling all-round struck an unbeaten 50 off 31 (seven fours) and conceded 20 runs in 3.2 overs.

Five Must-picks with player stats for GYM-W vs MBC-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sukanya Parida (GYM-W)

Dhara Gujjar (MBC-W)

Tithi Swarpan Das (GYM-W)

Priyanka Bala (GYM-W)

Piyali Ghosh (MBC-W)

GYM-W vs MBC-W match expert tips

All-rounders could be the key in this game, so pick as many as possible. The likes of Dhara Gujjar, Sukanya Parida, Soumashree Subrata Bhowmick, Tithi Swarpan Das and Sonali Mondal could be key here.

GYM-W vs MBC-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Gymkhana Women vs Mohun Bagan AC Women - Bengal Women’s T20 Challenge 2022-23

Wicketkeeper: Priyanka Bala

Batters: Dhara Gujjar, Jhumia Khatun, Barnali Tamuli

All-rounders: Sukanya Parida, Soumashree Subrata Bhowmick, Tithi Swarpan Das, Sonali Mondal

Bowlers: Shreya Karar, Sanchita Adhikary, Piyali Ghosh

GYM-W vs MBC-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Gymkhana Women vs Mohun Bagan AC Women - Bengal Women’s T20 Challenge 2022-23

Wicketkeeper: Priyanka Bala, Sumana Mondal

Batters: Dhara Gujjar, Jhumia Khatun, Trishita Sarkar

All-rounders: Sukanya Parida, Soumashree Subrata Bhowmick, Tithi Swarpan Das

Bowlers: Ananya Halder, Shreya Karar, Piyali Ghosh

Poll : 0 votes