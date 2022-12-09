GYM-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Bengal Women's T20 Blast, Match 10

Gymkhana Women (GYM-W) will be up against Rajasthan Club Women (RAC-W) in the tenth game of the Bengal Women's T20 Blast at the MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima on Friday (December 9). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GYM-W vs RAC-W Dream11 fantasy prediction.
Gymkhana are fifth in the points table, having won only one of their three Bengal Women's T20 Blast games. Sri Ram Club, meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom of the standings after losing both games.
GYM-W vs RAC-W Match Details
The tenth game of the Bengal Women's T20 Blast will be played on December 9 at the MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima at 12:45 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.
Match: GYM-W vs RAC-W, Jabalpur T20 Premier League, Match 10
Date and Time: December 10, 2022; 12:45 pm IST
Venue: MGR Sports Academy, Bara Gunsima
GYM-W vs RAC-W Pitch Report
The pitch at the MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima is a balanced one where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score in the last four games here being 125.
Last 4 Matches (This tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 3
Matches won by bowling first: 1
Average first innings score: 125
Average second innings score: 102
GYM-W vs RAC-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Gymkhana Women: W-L-L
Rajasthan Club Women: L-L-L-W-L
GYM-W vs RAC-W probable playing XIs for today’s match
GYM-W Injury/Team News
No major injury update
GYM-W Probable Playing XI
Sukanya Parida (C), Prativa Rana, Sumana Mondal (WK), Jhumia Khatun, Barnali Tamuli, Anamika Das, Ananya Halder, Sanchita Adhikary, Shreya Karar, Trishita Sarkar, Ishika Barui
RAC-W Injury/Team News
No major injury update
RAC-W Probable Playing XI
Kashish Agarwal (C), Priyanka Sarkar, Sreekanta Ghoshal (WK), Rukmoni Roy, Anindita Nath, Riya Goswami, Priyanka Kurmi, Anushka Paul, Debjani Das, Sagarika Sengupta, Roshni Khatun
GYM-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Anamika Das (3 matches, 24 runs, Strike Rate: 53.33)
Das has failed to perform with the bat this season, scoring only 24 runs in three games. She will look forward to coming back stronger here.
Top Batter pick
Jhumia Khatun (3 matches, 102 runs, Strike Rate: 125.93)
Khatun has been in brilliant form with the bat in the last few games, smashing 102 runs at a strike rate of 125+. She could play a big knock on Friday.
Top All-rounder pick
Roshni Khatun (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.50)
Khatun can provide you with crucial points with both bat and ball. She's the leading wicket-taker for her team this season with two wickets.
Top Bowler pick
Sanchita Adhikary (3 matches, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 4.60)
Adhikary is the most economical bowler for her team this season, picking up a wicket at an economy rate of 4.60.
GYM-W vs RAC-W match captain and vice-captain choices
Sukanya Parida
Parida could prove to be a wise captaincy pick because of her hard-hitting abilities. In three games, she has scored 86 runs at a strike rate of 138.71.
Priyanka Sarkar
Sarkar can do well with both bat and ball. In two games, she has scored 20 runs and also scalped a wicket at an economy rate of 5.86.
Five Must-picks with players stats for GYM-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Jhumia Khatun 102 runs in 3 matches
Sukanya Parida 86 runs in 3 matches
Trishita Sarkar 47 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches
Kashish Agarwal 63 runs in 2 matches
Roshni Khatun 2 wickets in 1 match
GYM-W vs RAC-W Match Expert Tips
Trishita Sarkar
Sarkar could prove to be a great differential pick. She has scored 47 runs and picked up a wicket in three games.
GYM-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 10, Head-to-Head League
GYM-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Sumana Mondal
Batters: Jhumia Khatun, Kashish Agarwal, Barnali Tamuli
All-rounders: Sukanya Parida, Prativa Rana, Roshni Khatun
Bowlers: Shreya Karar, Rukmoni Roy, Priyanka Sarkar, Sanchita Adhikary
GYM-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 26, Grand League
GYM-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Anamika Das
Batters: Jhumia Khatun, Kashish Agarwal, Trishita Sarkar, Barnali Tamuli
All-rounders: Sukanya Parida, Priyanka Kurmi, Roshni Khatun
Bowlers: Ananya Halder, Shreya Karar, Priyanka Sarkar