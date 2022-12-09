GYM-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Bengal Women's T20 Blast, Match 10

Gymkhana Women (GYM-W) will be up against Rajasthan Club Women (RAC-W) in the tenth game of the Bengal Women's T20 Blast at the MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima on Friday (December 9). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GYM-W vs RAC-W Dream11 fantasy prediction.

Gymkhana are fifth in the points table, having won only one of their three Bengal Women's T20 Blast games. Sri Ram Club, meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom of the standings after losing both games.

GYM-W vs RAC-W Match Details

The tenth game of the Bengal Women's T20 Blast will be played on December 9 at the MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima at 12:45 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

Match: GYM-W vs RAC-W, Jabalpur T20 Premier League, Match 10

Date and Time: December 10, 2022; 12:45 pm IST

Venue: MGR Sports Academy, Bara Gunsima

GYM-W vs RAC-W Pitch Report

The pitch at the MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima is a balanced one where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score in the last four games here being 125.

Last 4 Matches (This tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 125

Average second innings score: 102

GYM-W vs RAC-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Gymkhana Women: W-L-L

Rajasthan Club Women: L-L-L-W-L

GYM-W vs RAC-W probable playing XIs for today’s match

GYM-W Injury/Team News

No major injury update

GYM-W Probable Playing XI

Sukanya Parida (C), Prativa Rana, Sumana Mondal (WK), Jhumia Khatun, Barnali Tamuli, Anamika Das, Ananya Halder, Sanchita Adhikary, Shreya Karar, Trishita Sarkar, Ishika Barui

RAC-W Injury/Team News

No major injury update

RAC-W Probable Playing XI

Kashish Agarwal (C), Priyanka Sarkar, Sreekanta Ghoshal (WK), Rukmoni Roy, Anindita Nath, Riya Goswami, Priyanka Kurmi, Anushka Paul, Debjani Das, Sagarika Sengupta, Roshni Khatun

GYM-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Anamika Das (3 matches, 24 runs, Strike Rate: 53.33)

Das has failed to perform with the bat this season, scoring only 24 runs in three games. She will look forward to coming back stronger here.

Top Batter pick

Jhumia Khatun (3 matches, 102 runs, Strike Rate: 125.93)

Khatun has been in brilliant form with the bat in the last few games, smashing 102 runs at a strike rate of 125+. She could play a big knock on Friday.

Top All-rounder pick

Roshni Khatun (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.50)

Khatun can provide you with crucial points with both bat and ball. She's the leading wicket-taker for her team this season with two wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Sanchita Adhikary (3 matches, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 4.60)

Adhikary is the most economical bowler for her team this season, picking up a wicket at an economy rate of 4.60.

GYM-W vs RAC-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Sukanya Parida

Parida could prove to be a wise captaincy pick because of her hard-hitting abilities. In three games, she has scored 86 runs at a strike rate of 138.71.

Priyanka Sarkar

Sarkar can do well with both bat and ball. In two games, she has scored 20 runs and also scalped a wicket at an economy rate of 5.86.

Five Must-picks with players stats for GYM-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Jhumia Khatun 102 runs in 3 matches

Sukanya Parida 86 runs in 3 matches

Trishita Sarkar 47 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches

Kashish Agarwal 63 runs in 2 matches

Roshni Khatun 2 wickets in 1 match

GYM-W vs RAC-W Match Expert Tips

Trishita Sarkar

Sarkar could prove to be a great differential pick. She has scored 47 runs and picked up a wicket in three games.

Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this GYM-W vs RAC-W match, click here.

GYM-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 10, Head-to-Head League

GYM-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction - Bengal Women's T20 Blast

GYM-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sumana Mondal

Batters: Jhumia Khatun, Kashish Agarwal, Barnali Tamuli

All-rounders: Sukanya Parida, Prativa Rana, Roshni Khatun

Bowlers: Shreya Karar, Rukmoni Roy, Priyanka Sarkar, Sanchita Adhikary

GYM-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 26, Grand League

GYM-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction - Bengal Women's T20 Blast

GYM-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Anamika Das

Batters: Jhumia Khatun, Kashish Agarwal, Trishita Sarkar, Barnali Tamuli

All-rounders: Sukanya Parida, Priyanka Kurmi, Roshni Khatun

Bowlers: Ananya Halder, Shreya Karar, Priyanka Sarkar

Poll : 0 votes