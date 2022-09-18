GZC vs HKC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T10 2022, Final

Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club (GZC) will be up against Harare (HKC) in the final of the Zimbabwe T10 2022 at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GZC vs HKC Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Final.

Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club and Harare King Cricket Club finished as the top two sides in the league table with consistently dominant performances and have qualified for the final. Great Zimbabwe won all five of their matches to finish on top of the standings with 10 points while Harare won four of their five games to claim eight points.

The last time the two sides faced each other, Great Zimbabwe defeated Harare by 41 runs and will be the favorites in the final.

GZC vs HKC Match Details, Final

The final of Zimbabwe T10 2022 will be played on September 18 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The match is set to take place at 6:10 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GZC vs HKC, Zimbabwe T10 2022, Final

Date and Time: 16th September, 2022, 6:10 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

GZC vs HKC Pitch Report

The track at the Harare Sports Club has favoured the batters over the last few games. The short boundaries are of huge assistance to the batters who will back themselves to hit plenty of sixes. The pacers are expected to find little assistance early on.

Last 5 matches (this series)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 88.8

Average second innings score: 74

GZC vs HKC Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club: W-W-W-W-W

Harare: W-W-L-W-W

GZC vs HKC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club Probable Playing 11

Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Nelson Chimbirimbiri, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Tinotenda Chiwara, Luke Jongwe, Costa Koliat Zhou, Sydney Murombo, Daniel Jakiel, George Matanga, and Tawanda Mhere.

Harare Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Harare Probable Playing 11

Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Cephas Zhuwao, Johnathan Campbell, Dylan Hondo, Tarisai Musakanda, Ahsan Ali, Simbarashe Haukoz, Larvet Masunda, Brad Evans, Saad Khan (wk).

GZC vs HKC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

R Mutumbani (7 matches, 259 runs, Average: 86.33)

R Mutumbani will be a fantastic wicketkeeper choice for your GZC vs HKC Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the second-highest scorer in the competition and has amassed 259 runs in six matches at a stunning average of 86.33. He has also batted at a great strike rate of over 166.

Top Batter pick

T Munyonga (7 matches, 90 runs and 7 wickets)

T Munyonga has been a great asset for his side across both the batting and bowling departments. He has 90 runs to his name at a wonderful strike rate of 187.50. Munyonga has also taken seven wickets at an average of 18.43.

Top All-rounder pick

L Jongwe (7 matches, 35 runs and 9 wickets)

L Jongwe has scored 35 runs at a strike rate of 175.00. He has also taken nine wickets at an average of 10.22 and at an economy rate of 7.08.

Top Bowler pick

S Murombo (7 matches, 13 wickets, Average: 8.85)

S Murombo is the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition. He has taken 13 wickets in just seven matches at a stunning average of 8.85.

GZC vs HKC match captain and vice-captain choices

S Raza

S Raza is the third-highest run-scorer in the competition with 225 runs at an average of 45 and at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 250. The Zimbabwe international has also scalped seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.08. He is virtually unplayable and could prove to be an influential captaincy pick for your GZC vs HKC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

T Marumani

T Marumani, meanwhile, is the leading run-scorer in the Zimbabwe T10 with 307 runs in seven innings. He has scored runs at an average of 51.17 and at an amazing strike rate of 220.86.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GZC vs HKC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points S Raza 225 runs and 7 wickets 681 points T Marumani 307 runs 519 points S Murombo 13 wickets 501 points R Mutumbani 259 runs 463 points L Jongwe 35 runs and 9 wickets 361 points

GZC vs HKC match expert tips

S Raza has been outstanding in both departments for his side and his consistency makes him a dream captaincy pick for your GZC vs HKC Dream11 Fantasy.

GZC vs HKC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Head to Head League

GZC vs HKC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: R Mutumbami

Batter: T Marumani, T Munyonga, J Campbell, C Zhuwao

All-rounder: S Raza, L Jongwe, C Koliat Zhou

Bowler: S Murombo, D Hondo, M Chikowero

GZC vs HKC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Grand League

GZC vs HKC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: R Mutumbami, S Khan

Batter: T Marumani, T Munyonga, J Campbell

All-rounder: S Raza, L Jongwe

Bowler: S Murombo, D Hondo, M Chikowero, G Matanga

