GZC vs HKC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T10, Match 14

The Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club (GZC) will lock horns with the Harare King Cricket Club (HKC) in match 14 of the Zimbabwe T10 on Monday at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Ahead of the game, here's a look at GZC vs HKC Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Prediction, pitch report and more.

Great Zimbabwe are one of the strongest teams in the competitions, winning all three three games. Harare King are also one of the top teams, winning all their three matches.

Great Zimbabwe will look to win this match, but Harare King are the better team and should prevail.

GZC vs HKC Match Details

The 14th match of the Zimbabwe T10 will be played on September 12 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The game is set to take place at 3:50 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GZC vs HKC, Match 14

Date and Time: September 12, 2022; 3:50 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

The last game at the Harare Sports Club in Harare was between BAC and TPC-I, where 112 runs were scored in 16.1 overs for the loss of ten wickets. The pitch looks well-balanced and should offer help to both batters and bowlers.

GZC vs HKC Form Guide

GZC - W W W

HKC - W W W

GZC vs HKC Probable Playing XIs

GZC

No injury update

Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Nelson Chimbirimbiri, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Tinotenda Chiwara, Luke Jongwe, Costa Koliat Zhou, Sydney Murombo, Daniel Jakiel, George Matanga, Tawanda Mhere

HKC

No injury update

Sikandar Raza (c), Saad Khan (wk), Faraz Akram, Cephas Zhuwao, Johnathan Campbell, Brendon Timoni, Tarisai Musakanda, Ahsan Ali, Tawanada Maposa, Zaheer Muhammad, Alex Falao

GZC vs HKC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Mutumbami (3 matches, 69 runs)

R Mutumbami is the best wicket-keeper pick, as he bats in the middle order and has a good chance of scoring well in this game. He's also doing well behind the stumps and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

J Campbell (3 matches, 36 runs, 6 wickets)

J Campbell and C Zhuwao are the two best batter picks. T Marumani has played exceptionally well in his last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

S Raza (3 matches, 97 runs, 4 wickets)

S Raza and L Jongwe are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of two overs. C Koliat is another good pick.

Bowlers

S Murombo (3 matches, 6 wickets)

The top bowler picks are S Murombo and F Akram. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. D Jakiel is another good pick.

GZC vs HKC match captain and vice-captain choices

S Raza

S Raza bats in the top order and completes his quota of two overs, making him a safe option for captaincy in the head-to-head leagues. He has smashed 97 runs and taken four wickets in his last three games.

J Campbell

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make J Campbell the captain of the grand league teams, as he has bowled well in his previous few games. He has smashed 36 runs and taken six wickets in his last three games.

Five Must-Picks for GZC vs HKC, Match 14

S Raza 97 runs and 4 wickets 334 points T Marumani 115 runs 207 points S Murombo 6 wickets 234 points J Campbell 36 runs and 6 wickets 256 points L Jongwe 4 wickets 162 points

Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club vs Harare King Cricket Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four good bowlers who complete their quota of two overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain would be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club vs Harare King Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: R Mutumbami

Batters: J Campbell, T Munyungo, T Marumani, C Zhuwao

All-rounders: S Raza, L Jongwe

Bowlers: F Akram, D Jakiel, S Murombo, M Chikowero

Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club vs Harare King Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: R Mutumbami

Batters: J Campbell, T Munyungo, T Marumani

All-rounders: S Raza, L Jongwe

Bowlers: F Akram, D Jakiel, S Murombo, M Chikowero, G Matange

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav