GZC vs TPC-I Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T10 2022, Match 25

The Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club (GZC) will be up against the Takashinga Patriots 1 (TPC-1) in the 25th match of the Zimbabwe T10 2022 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Friday, September 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GZC vs TPC-I Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club have been the most dominant team in the Zimbabwe T10 2022 so far. With five wins in five, they are atop the standings with 10 points. Meanwhile, the Takashinga Patriots 1 have won three out of their five fixtures and are third in the table with six points.

GZC vs TPC-I Match Details, Zimbabwe T10 2022

The 25th match of Zimbabwe T10 2022 will be played on September 16 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The match is set to take place at 3:50 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date and Time: 16th September, 2022, 3:50 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

GZC vs TPC-I Pitch Report

The track at the Harare Sports Club has favored batters over the last few games. The short boundaries are of huge assistance to the batters, who will back themselves to hit plenty of sixes. The pacers are expected to find a little assistance early on.

Last 5 matches (Zimbabwe T10 2022)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 88.8

Average second-innings score: 74

GZC vs TPC-I Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club: W-W-W-W-W

Takashinga Patriots 1: W-W-W-L-L

GZC vs TPC-I probable playing 11s for today’s match

Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club Probable Playing 11

Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Nelson Chimbirimbiri, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Tinotenda Chiwara, Luke Jongwe, Costa Koliat Zhou, Sydney Murombo, Daniel Jakiel, George Matanga, and Tawanda Mhere.

Takashinga Patriots 1 injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Takashinga Patriots 1 Probable Playing 11

Innocent Kaia, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe (c), Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Alvin Chiradza(wk), Shingi Masakadza, Chamu Chibhabha, Baxon Gopito, Tapiwa Mufudza, Tanaka Chivanga, Priviledge Chesa, Richard Ngarava.

GZC vs TPC-I Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

R Mutumbani (6 matches, 206 runs, Average: 68.67)

R Mutumbani will be a fantastic wicketkeeper choice for your GZC vs TPC-I Dream11 fantasy team. He is the third-highest run-scorer in the Zimbabwe T10 2022 with 206 runs in six matches at a stunning average of 68.67 and a great strike rate of 167.48.

Top Batter pick

T Munyonga (6 matches, 90 runs and 6 wickets)

T Munyonga has been a great asset for his side. He has 90 runs to his name at a wonderful strike rate of 191.49. Munyonga has also taken six wickets at an average of 16.

Top All-rounder pick

L Jongwe (6 matches, 35 runs and 9 wickets)

L Jongwe has scored 35 runs at an average of 35 and at a strike rate of 184.21. He has also picked up nine wickets at an average of 8.78 and an economy rate of 6.58.

Top Bowler pick

S Murombo (6 matches, 12 wickets, Average: 7.50)

S Mutondo is the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition. He has taken 12 wickets in just six matches at a stunning average of 7.50.

GZC vs TPC-I match captain and vice-captain choices

S Masakadza

S Maskadza is the highest wicket-taker in the Zimbabwe T10 2022 with 14 wickets in six matches at an unbelievable average of 4.93 and an economy rate of 6.27. He has been unplayable at times and could prove to be an influential captaincy pick for your GZC vs TPC-I Dream11 fantasy team.

T Marumani

T Marumani, meanwhile, is the leading run-scorer in the Zimbabwe T10 with 294 runs in six innings at an average of 58.80 and an amazing strike rate of 226.15.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GZC vs TPC-I Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points S Masakadza 14 wickets 618 points T Marumani 294 runs 491 points S Murombo 12 wickets 472 points R Mutumbani 206 runs 360 points L Jongwe 35 runs and 9 wickets 359 points

GZC vs TPC-I match expert tips

S Masakadza and T Marumani are the perfect captaincy pairing for your GZC vs TPC-I Dream11 fantasy team.

GZC vs TPC-I Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 25, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: R Mutumbami

Batters: T Marumani (vc), T Munyonga, I Kaia, C Chibhabha

All-rounder: S Masakadza (c), L Jongwe, T Kamunhukamwe

Bowler: S Murombo, T Mufudza, R Ngarava

GZC vs TPC-I Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 25, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: R Mutumbami (c)

Batters: T Marumani, T Munyonga, I Kaia

All-rounder: S Masakadza, L Jongwe, C Koliat Zhou, T Kamunhukamwe

Bowler: S Murombo (vc), T Mufudza, T Chivanga

