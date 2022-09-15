GZC vs WCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T10 2022, Match 22

The Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club (GZC) will take on Westside Cricket Club (WCC) in the 22nd match of the Zimbabwe T10 2022 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Thursday, September 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GZC vs WCC Dream11 prediction.

The Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club have been in fabulous form in the Zimbabwe T10 2022. They have won all five of their matches and are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. Westside Cricket Club, meanwhile, are fifth in the standings with two wins and three losses.

GZC vs WCC Match Details, Zimbabwe T10 2022

The 22nd match of the Zimbabwe T10 2022 between Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club and Westside Cricket Club will be played on September 15 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The game is set to take place at 1:30 IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GZC vs WCC, 22nd Match, Zimbabwe T10 2022

Date & Time: September 15th 2022, 1:30 IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

GZC vs WCC Pitch Report

The track at the Harare Sports Club has been a good one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores here. After six Zimbabwe T10 2022 games, the average first-innings score at the venue is 94 runs.

Matches won by teams batting first: 10

Matches won by teams bowling first: 10

Average 1st-innings score: 94

Average 2nd-innings score: 76

GZC vs WCC Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club: W, W, W, W, W

Westside Cricket Club: W, L, L, L, W

GZC vs WCC Probable Playing 11 today

Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club Probable Playing XI: Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Gabriel Jaya, Tinotenda Chiwara, Praise Makaza, Luke Jongwe, Costa Koliat Zhou (c), Sydney Murombo, George Matanga, Tawanda Mhere

Westside Cricket Club team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Westside Cricket Club Probable Playing XI: Kevin Kasuza (wk), Kudzai Sauramba, Definite Mawadzi, Clive Chitumba, Tinashe Chiorah, Fortune Mhlanga, Donald Tiripano, Tinashe Muchawaya, Prosper Mugeri, Frank Mwazviita, John Masara

Today’s GZC vs WCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Richmond Mutumbami (5 matches, 133 runs)

Richmond Mutumbami has been batting really well in the Zimbabwe T10 2022. The GZC wicketkeeper-batter has accumulated 133 runs at an average of 44.33 and a strike rate of 143.01.

Top Batter Pick

Tony Munyonga (5 matches, 80 runs, 5 wickets)

Tony Munyonga has contributed effectively with both the bat and ball. He has scored 80 runs while striking at 216.22 and picked up five wickets.

Top All-rounder Pick

Donald Tiripano (5 matches, 42 runs, 3 wickets)

Donald Tiripano has mustered 42 runs at a strike rate of 113.51 while also taking three wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Sydney Murombo (5 matches, 9 wickets)

Sydney Murombo is the second-highest wicket-taker in the Zimbabwe T10 2022 with nine wickets in five games at an economy rate of 8.10.

GZC vs WCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Tadiwanashe Marumani (5 matches, 289 runs)

Tadiwanashe Marumani has been in magnificent form with the bat, having amassed 289 runs at an average of 72.25 and a strike rate of 229.37. He has three half-centuries to his name.

Luke Jongwe (5 matches, 8 wickets)

Luke Jongwe has picked up eight wickets in five games at an economy rate of 6.30. He can also come in handy with the bat.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GZC vs WCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Tadiwanashe Marumani 289 runs in 5 matches Luke Jongwe 8 wickets in 5 matches Sydney Murombo 9 wickets in 5 matches Tony Munyonga 80 runs & 5 wickets in 5 matches Donald Tiripano 42 runs & 3 wickets in 5 matches

GZC vs WCC match expert tips

Top-order batters like Tadiwanashe Marumani, Richmond Mutumbami, Tony Munyonga, and Kevin Kasuza might be the ones to watch out for in the GZC vs WCC match as they have racked up big scores at a rapid rate.

GZC vs WCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

GZC vs WCC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Richmond Mutumbami, Kevin Kasuza

Batters: Tony Munyonga, Tadiwanashe Marumani (c), Clive Chitumba

All-rounders: Luke Jongwe (vc), Donald Tiripano, Costa Koliat Zhou

Bowlers: Sydney Murombo, George Matanga, Frank Mwazviita

GZC vs WCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

GZC vs WCC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Richmond Mutumbami

Batters: Tony Munyonga (c), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Clive Chitumba, Definite Mawadzi

All-rounders: Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Prosper Mugeri

Bowlers: Sydney Murombo (vc), George Matanga, Frank Mwazviita

Edited by Samya Majumdar