GZZ vs BBL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Match 11

The 11th match of the ECS T10 Malta will see Bugibba Blasters (BBL) squaring off against Gozo Zalmi (GZZ) at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Wednesday, February 1. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GZZ vs BBL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season as their last two matches were abandoned due to rain. Bugibba Blasters have various in-form players, whereas Gozo Zalmi have a young squad.

Gozo Zalmi will give it their all to win the match, but Bugibba Blasters are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GZZ vs BBL Match Details

The 11th match of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 1 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The game is set to take place at 5:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GZZ vs BBL, Match 11

Date and Time: February 1, 2023, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The pitch at Marsa Sports Club in Malta looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Msida Warriors CC and Marsa, where a total of 169 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

GZZ vs BBL Form Guide

GZZ - N/R N/R

BBL - N/R N/R

GZZ vs BBL Probable Playing XI

GZZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Bilal Khan, Zeeshan Khan (c), Glenn Tavilla, Adnan Anwar (wk), Fazil Rahman, Faiz Ullah, Mehboob Ali, Ijaz Ahmed-I, Michael Das, Farrukh Mughal, Majid Javed

BBL Playing XI

No injury updates

Pradeep Puppala (wk), Vijay Singh, Ajay Kumar-I, Pavan Kalyan, Gajender Bisht, Gauri Shankar, Gaurav Maithani, Shiv Singh, Partha Das, Devendra Negi, Attinder Singh

GZZ vs BBL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Puppala

P Puppala is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Anwar is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Z Khan

Z Khan and A Kumar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. G Tavilla played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

G Maithani

S Singh and G Maithani are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Negi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

B Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Khan and F Rahman. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Das is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GZZ vs BBL match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Z Khan as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

A Kumar

A Kumar will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for GZZ vs BBL, Match 11

G Maithani

A Kumar

Z Khan

N Negi

B Khan

Gozo Zalmi vs Bugibba Blasters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Gozo Zalmi vs Bugibba Blasters Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Puppala

Batters: Z Khan, A Kumar, G Tavilla

All-rounders: G Maithani, M Javed, S Singh, N Negi

Bowlers: B Khan, P Das, F Rahman

Gozo Zalmi vs Bugibba Blasters Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Puppala

Batters: Z Khan, F Mughal

All-rounders: G Maithani, M Javed, S Singh, N Negi, A Qadeer, A Sharma

Bowlers: B Khan, F Rahman

