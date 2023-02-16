GZZ vs MSW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Matches 71 and 72

Gozo Zalmi (GZZ) will take on the Msida Warriors CC (MSW) in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Thursday, February 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GZZ vs MSW Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Gozo Zalmi are having a rocky ride in the tournament. They have played six matches in the tournament and have managed to win four of them. The Zalmi are currently at number five in the points table with eight points under their belt.

The Warriors are doung just a bit better than their opponents in the tournament. They have played eight matches and have managed to win five of them. The Warriors are currently at number four in the points table with 10 points to their name.

GZZ vs MSW Match Details, ECS T10 Malta

The 71st and 72nd matches of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 16 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The matches are set to take place at 1.30 pm and 3.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GZZ vs MSW, ECS T10 Malta, Match 71 and 72

Date and Time: February 16, 2022, 1.30 pm and 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

GZZ vs MSW Pitch Report

The wicket at the Marsa Sports Club has been good for batting. The batters have been able to play shots through the line and score runs at a good rate. Another high scoring game is on the cards for the viewers.

GZZ vs MSW probable playing XIs for today’s match

Gozo Zalmi Injury/Team News

No major updates

Gozo Zalmi Probable Playing XI

Mehboob Ali, Ijaz Ahmed-I, Michael Das, Waqar Mehmood, Talib Shamraiz, Bilal Khan, David Marks, Muhibullah, Farrukh Mughal, Majid Javed, and Sawab Afridi.

Msida Warriors CC

No major updates

Msida Warriors CC Probable Playing XI

Rocky Dianish, Shijil Joy, Sajith Sukumaran, Ajin Soman, Tony Louis, Vipin Mohan, Joy Mathai, Manuel Antony, Bristo Baby, Tom Thomas, and Jamsheed Kunnanchirakkal.

GZZ vs MSW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rocky Dianish

Rocky Dianish has been in good touch with the bat this tournament. He has also been very good behind the stumps and this makes him the best pick from the wicketkeepers category for the match.

Batter

Michael Das

Michael Das has been decent with the bat in the tournament. He can also be useful with a couple of overs with the ball in hand.

All-rounders

Mehboob Ali

Mehboob Ali is the prime all-rounder pick for this match. He has been consistent while batting in the top-order and has also been of great use to the team's cause as a bowler.

Bowler

Shijil Joy

Shijil Joy has been very good with the ball in both the initial stages and in the death overs. Joy's ability to pick up wickets at crucial juncutures makes her the best pick from the bowlers category for this match.

GZZ vs MSW match captain and vice-captain choices

Mehboob Ali

Mehboob Ali bats in the top order and also bowls a couple of useful overs in the middle for his team. His recent consistent all-round form makes Ali the best pick as the captain or vice-captain of this match.

Ajin Soman

Ajin Soman bats in the top order and bowls his over in the difficult stages of an innings. He has been in decent form with both the bat and the ball and this makes him one of the safest choices as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for GZZ vs MSW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ajin Soman

Mehboob Ali

Shijil Joy

Michael Das

Rocky Dianish

GZZ vs MSW match expert tips

The pitch at Marsa Sports Club will be good for batting. Big-hitting all-rounders will be the best picks for this match.

GZZ vs MSW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 71 and 72, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rocky Dianish

Batters: D Kumar, V Mohan, M Das

All-rounders: F Rahman, S Sukumaran, M Ali, A Soman

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, T Thomas, Shijil Joy

GZZ vs MSW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 71 and 72, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Rocky Dianish

Batters: D Kumar, V Mohan, M Das

All-rounders: F Rahman, S Sukumaran, M Ali, A Soman

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, T Thomas, Shijil Joy

