GZZ vs RST Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Match 85 & Match 86

The Gozo Zalmi (GZZ) will face off against the Royal Strikers (RST) in the Match 85 & Match 86 of the ECS T10 Malta at Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Monday, February 20. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GZZ vs RST Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 85 & Match 86.

Gozo Zalmi have had an outstanding campaign so far. They are second in the table and have won 10 of their 15 matches thus far. They have only lost twice, while three matches have ended without a result. Gozo Zalmi have won all of their last five matches and are five points away from the top spot.

Royal Strikers, on the other hand, have also been in impressive form. They are third in the standings, just a point behind Gozo Zalmi. They have won 11 of their matches while losing thrice. Like Gozo Zalmi, Royal Strikers have also won their last five games and this could prove to be a cracker of a contest.

GZZ vs RST Match Details, Match 85 & Match 86

The Match 85 & Match 86 of ECS T10 Malta will start on February 20 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The match is set to take place at 5.30 pm and 8.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GZZ vs RST, ECS T10 Malta, Match 85 & Match 86

Date and Time: February 20, 2023, 5.30 pm and 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

GZZ vs RST Pitch Report

It is a high-scoring track and batters are expected to enjoy a lot of assistance. They will be tempted to play big shots. Bowlers will have to be very careful about their lengths.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 91.6

Average second innings score: 86.2

GZZ vs RST Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Gozo Zalmi: W-W-W-W-W

Royal Strikers: W-W-W-W-W

GZZ vs RST probable playing 11s for today’s match

Gozo Zalmi Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Gozo Zalmi Probable Playing 11

Zeeshan Khan, Glenn Tavilla, Faiz Ullah, Farrukh Mughal, Ijaz Ahmed-I, Abdul Qadeer, Adnan Anwar, Bilal Khan, Riaz Ashraf (c), Fazil Rahman, and Mehboob Ali.

Royal Strikers Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Royal Strikers Probable Playing 11

Sanish Mani, Rejit Abraham, Ashwin Raju, Kushlesh Koppaka, Sebin Thomas, Uday Maclean, Manuel Augustine, Chanjal Sudarsanan, Jaison Jerome (c), Clinto Paul, and J Mathew.

GZZ vs RST Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

C Sudarsanan (9 matches, 126 runs, Strike Rate: 128.57)

C Sudarsanan is a great wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has hammered 126 runs in nine games at a strike rate of over 128 and has been decent behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter pick

C Singh (11 matches, 136 runs and 1 wicket)

C Singh has been useful for his side. He has played 11 matches and has scored 136 runs while also taking one wicket.

Top All-rounder pick

A Alocious (9 matches, 151 runs and 9 wickets)

A Alocious has been incredible in both departments and has been almost unstoppable. He has scored 151 runs at a strike rate close to 170. He has also picked up nine wickets at an economy of 7.50.

Top Bowler pick

Bilal Khan (15 matches, 17 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.00)

Bilal Khan is the second highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He has scalped 17 wickets and has a decent economy rate of 7.00. He has also scored 81 runs at a strike rate of over 142.

GZZ vs RST match captain and vice-captain choices

P Pushparajan

P Pushparajan is the leading run-scorer for his side. He has amassed 374 runs in 14 matches at an average of 31.17 and a strike rate of 216.18. He has also picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.38. Pushparajan could prove to be a great captaincy choice for your GZZ vs RST Dream11 Fantasy Team.

M Ali

M Ali is the third-highest run-scorer in the entire competition. He has smacked 402 runs in 15 matches at an average of 36.55. Ali has also maintained an unbelievable strike rate of 287.14. He has also scalped eight wickets at a strong economy rate of 6.88.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GZZ vs RST Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points P Pushparajan 374 runs and 10 wickets 1056 points M Ali 402 runs and 8 wickets 1044 points Bilal Khan 81 runs and 17 wickets 837 points A Alocious 151 runs and 9 wickets 588 points J Jerome 13 wickets 519 points

GZZ vs RST match expert tips

P Pushparajan and M Ali have been sensational in both departments and are must-have picks in your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

GZZ vs RST Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 85 & Match 86, Head to Head League

GZZ vs RST Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: C Sundarasanan

Batters: C Singh, K Koppaka

All-rounders: P Pushparajan, M Ali, A Alocious, F Rahman

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, J Jerome, J Mathew, M Javed

GZZ vs RST Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 85 & Match 86, Grand League

GZZ vs RST Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: C Sundarasanan

Batters: C Singh, K Koppaka

All-rounders: P Pushparajan, M Ali, A Alocious, F Rahman, S Afridi

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, J Jerome, J Mathew

