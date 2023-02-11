GZZ vs SOC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta 2023, Matches 51 & 52

Matches 52 and 53 of the ECS T10 Malta will see Gozo Zalmi (GZZ) and Southern Crusaders (SOC) lock horns at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Saturday. February 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GZZ vs SOC Dream11 prediction.

The Southern Crusaders have been one of the teams to beat in ECS T10 Malta, winning six out of their eight matches. Basil George has led from the front for the Crusaders, who are on course for a top-two finish in the league table.

As for Gozo Zalmi, they have had their moments with four wins in six completed matches. They have a well-balanced side with some international experience to fall back on as well.

With both sides looking to rack up the wins, a couple of intriguing contests are on the cards in Marsa.

GZZ vs SOC Match Details, ECS T10 Malta

Gozo Zalmi and the Southern Crusaders face off in matches 51 and 52 of ECS T10 Malta, 2023. The games are set to take place at 5:30 PM and 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GZZ vs SOC, ECS T10 Malta 2023, Matches 51 & 52

Date and Time: 11th February 2023, 5:30 PM IST & 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta

Live Streaming: Fancode

GZZ vs SOC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Gozo Zalmi injury/team news

No injury concerns for Gozo Zalmi.

Gozo Zalmi probable playing 11

Mehboob Ali, Ijaz Ahmed (wk), Michael Das, Adnan Anwar (c), Bilal Khan, Fazil Rahman, Muhibullah, Shakir Afridi, Majid Javed, Sawab Afridi and Talib Shamriaz.

Southern Crusaders injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Southern Crusaders.

Southern Crusaders probable playing 11

Basil George, Ryan Bastiansz, Gopal Thakur, Affy Khan (wk), Zeshan Yousuf, Mithila Avishka, Gulfraz Masih, Mahabub Rahman, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Vidusha Rashmika and Michael Goonetilleke (c).

GZZ vs SOC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Affy Khan (6 matches, 123 runs, Average: 61.50)

Affy Khan has been in decent form for the Crusaders, scoring 123 runs in six innings. He has a batting average of 61.50 and has shown glimpses of his big-hitting abilities. With Affy batting in the top order, he is a top pick for your GZZ vs SOC Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Mehboob Ali (6 matches, 226 runs, Average: 37.66)

Mehboob Ali is the second-highest run-scorer in ECS T10 Malta 2023, scoring 226 runs in six matches. He has also scored a hundred against VLS, striking at 341.46. With Mehboob looking good for another big score, he is a good addition to your GZZ vs SOC Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Basil George (6 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 10.50)

Basil George is in the conversation for the Player of the Tournament award and rightly so. He has six wickets and 226 runs in six matches, serving the Crusaders well. Given the conditions on offer and George's skill set, he is a must-have in your GZZ vs SOC Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Bilal Khan (8 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 9.22)

Bilal Khan has been impressive for Gozo Zalmi, picking up nine wickets at an average of 9.22. Bilal boasts an economy of 6.38 in ECS T10 Malta 2023, impressing both in the middle and death overs. With Bilal in fine form coming into the game, he is another top pick for your GZZ vs SOC Dream11 prediction team.

GZZ vs SOC match captain and vice-captain choices

Basil George

Basil George is one of the Crusaders' top players with 226 runs and six wickets in six matches. He has a batting strike rate of 228.28, holding him in high regard. With George also capable of picking up wickets, he is a fine captaincy pick for your GZZ vs SOC Dream11 prediction team.

Mehboob Ali

Mehboob Ali is Gozo's best batter with 226 runs in six innings in the ECS T10 Malta. He has a strike rate of 279.01 - the highest in the competition. Given his big-hitting abilities and knack for scoring big runs, Mehboob is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain in your GZZ vs SOC Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GZZ vs SOC Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Mehboob Ali 226 runs in 6 innings Affy Khan 123 runs in 5 innings Senthil Raj 115 runs in 6 matches Bilal Khan 9 wickets in 8 matches Basil George 6 wickets in 6 matches

GZZ vs SOC match expert tips for ECS Malta, Matches 51 & 52

Adnan Anwar is in decent form for Gozo Zalmi, scoring 108 runs in six matches. His strike rate of 196.36 is among the best in the competition. With Anwar taking up the floater's role on the side, he is a fine differential pick in your GZZ vs SOC Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your GZZ vs SOC Dream11 Prediction, click here!

GZZ vs SOC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

GZZ vs SOC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Khan

Batters: R Bastiansz, G Thakur

All-rounders: B George (c), F Rahman, M Avishka, M Ali (vc), A Anwar

Bowlers: B Khan, L Senevirathna, M Rahman

GZZ vs SOC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

GZZ vs SOC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: A Khan

Batters: R Bastiansz, G Thakur

All-rounders: B George (vc), Z Yousaf, F Rahman (c), M Ali, A Anwar

Bowlers: B Khan, G Masih, M Rahman

Poll : 0 votes