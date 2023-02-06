GZZ vs SWU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Match 31

The 31st match of the ECS T10 Malta will see Swieqi United (SWU) squaring off against Gozo Zalmi (GZZ) at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Monday, February 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GZZ vs SWU Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Swieqi United have won all of their last six matches of the season. Gozo Zalmi, on the other hand, have won all of their last four matches.

Gozo Zalmi will give it their all to win the match, but Swieqi United are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GZZ vs SWU Match Details

The 31st match of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 6 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The game is set to take place at 5:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GZZ vs SWU, Match 31

Date and Time: February 6, 2023, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Victoria Lions and Msida Warriors CC, where a total of 117 runs were scored at a loss of seven wickets.

GZZ vs SWU Form Guide

GZZ - Won 4 of their last 4 matches

SWU - Won 6 of their last 6 matches

GZZ vs SWU Probable Playing XI

GZZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Adnan Anwar (c), Mehboob Ali, Ijaz Ahmed (wk), Michael Das, Bilal Khan, Fazil Rahman, Glen Tavilla, Shakir Afridi, Majid Javed, Sawab Afridi, David Marks

SWU Playing XI

No injury updates

Qasim Muhammad, Imran Ameer, Anil Qadir (c), Muhammad Usman, Arslan Ahmed, Vibhor Shahi, Waqar Afridi, Bilal Qadir, Hari Krishnan (wk), Amrit Singh-I, Asid Mehmood

GZZ vs SWU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Anwar

A Anwar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. H Krishnan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Q Muhammad

Q Muhammad and M Ali are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. I Ameer played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

F Rahman

F Rahman and V Yadav are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. W Afridi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

B Qadir

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Qadir and B Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. D Marks is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GZZ vs SWU match captain and vice-captain choices

V Yadav

V Yadav will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 459 points in the last six matches.

M Ali

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Ali as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 391 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for GZZ vs SWU, Match 31

W Afridi

V Yadav

M Ali

Q Muhammad

B Qadir

Gozo Zalmi vs Swieqi United Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Gozo Zalmi vs Swieqi United Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Anwar

Batters: M Ali, Q Muhammad, I Ameer

All-rounders: F Rahman, S Afridi, V Yadav, W Afridi

Bowlers: B Qadir, B Khan, D Marks

Gozo Zalmi vs Swieqi United Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Anwar

Batters: M Ali, Q Muhammad

All-rounders: F Rahman, S Afridi, V Yadav, M Ajmal

Bowlers: B Qadir, B Khan, D Marks, A Ahmed

