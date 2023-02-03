GZZ vs VLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Match 20

The 20th match of the ECS T10 Malta will see Gozo Zalmi (GZZ) squaring off against the Victoria Lions (VLS) on Friday, February 3. The Marsa Sports Club in Malta will host this contest. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GZZ vs VLS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Gozo Zalmi have have won both of their matches and are having a good time in the tournament. They are currently third in the points table with a net run rate of +5.894.

Meanwhile, the Victoria Lions are struggling with form in the tournament. They have played two matches in the tournament and lost both of them. The Lions are currently at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -8.160.

GZZ vs VLS Match Details

The 20th match of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 3 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Gozo Zalmi vs Victoria Lions, Match 20, ECS T10 Malta.

Date and Time: February 3, 2023, 8.00 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

GZZ vs VLS Pitch Report

The pitch at Marsa Sports club has been good for batting. The batters can trust the wicket and play big shots through the line or on the up. The bowlers will have to be really disciplined to get something off the wicket.

Last five matches on the pitch (This Tournament)

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won batting second: 3

Average first innings score: 91

Average second innings score: 82

GZZ vs VLS Form Guide

GZZ - Have won both of their matches.

VLS - Have lost both of their matches.

GZZ vs VLS Probable Playing XI

GZZ Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

GZZ Probable Playing XI

Mehboob Ali, Ijaz Ahmed-I, Michael Das, Adnan Anwar, Bilal Khan, Majid Javed, Fazil Rahman, David Marks, Glenn Tavilla, Shakir Afridi, Sawab Afridi

VLS Team/Injury News

No major updates

VLS Probable Playing XI

Aji Wilson, Milton Devasia, Adhith Rajan, Alwin John, Krishna Kumar-I, Jithin Jinesh, Rohan Rajan, Ajin Raj, Nibu John, Tamil Selvan, Jineesh Varghese

GZZ vs VLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Adnan Anwar

Adnan Anwar is having a good time with the bat in the tournament. He has been consistent enough and is the best pick from the category for this match.

Batter

Mehboob Ali

Mehboob Ali is having a decent tournament with the bat. The fact that he opens the innings for Zalmi makes him a very important pick for the match.

All-rounder

Sawab Afridi

Sawab Afridi has been a very important bowler for his team. He can also come in handy with the bat lower down the order.

Bowler

Bilal Khan

Bilal Khan can be a lethal bowler both at the beginning and at the death. He generally bowls his two overs towards the end of an innings and this allows him chances to pick up wickets and with that some valuable points in the fantasy contests.

GZZ vs VLS match captain and vice-captain choices

Sawab Afridi

Sawab Afridi's ability to be useful to his team with both the bat and the ball makes him a great choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Adhith Rajan

Adhith Rajan has the power game to impact the match by coming to bat in the lower middle-order. Rajan can also be very useful with the ball in hand. The dynamism tha the provides makes him a good choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for SOC vs VLS, Match 20

Adhith Rajan

Adnan Anwar

Bilal Khan

Sawab Afridi

I Ahmed-I

Gozo Zalmi vs Victoria Lions Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for batting. Big hitters and bowlers who can use their variations celvery will be good picks for the match.

Gozo Zalmi vs Victoria Lions Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: A Anwar

Batters: M Ali, M Das, I Ahmed-I

All-rounders: F Rahman, A Rajan, K Kumar-I, S Afridi

Bowlers: Bilal-Khan, A Wilson, M Javed

Gozo Zalmi vs Victoria Lions Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: A Anwar

Batters: M Ali, M Das, I Ahmed-I

All-rounders: F Rahman, A Rajan, K Kumar-I, S Afridi

Bowlers: Bilal-Khan, A Wilson, M Javed

