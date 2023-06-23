HAH vs PIC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Uttarakhand Premier League T20 match – June 23, 2023

Haridwar Heroes and Pithoragarh Champs will face off in the third match of Uttarakhand Premier League 2023. Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium will host this exciting contest.

The first season of the Uttarakhand Premier League will begin on June 22, 2023. There will be six teams participating in the competition. Some well-known names like Akash Madhwal, Sunny Kashyap, and Aditya Tare will feature in the league.

Here are the three recommended choices for captain or vice-captain for HAH vs PIC Dream11 Prediction Match.

#3 Satyam Baaliyan (PIC)- 7.5 Credits

Satyam Baliyan is one of the youngsters to watch out for in this tournament. The pacer made his Uttarakhand debut in 2022. The 20-year-old has featured in five matches and has bagged three wickets with an economy rate of eight for Uttarakhand.

He is expected to lead the pace attack from the front for Pithoragarh Champs and is an excellent choice for vice-captaincy in this HAH vs PIC Dream11 Prediction match.

#2 Sunny Kashyap (PIC) - 8.5 Credits

Sunny Kashyap is a bowling all-rounder. He made his T20 debut for Uttarakhand in 2019. The 24-year-old has played in five matches and has picked up five wickets with an economy rate of 7.25. He is pretty handy with the bat too and can be trusted for useful runs in the lower order.

Recently in May, in the CAU Inter District tournament 2023-24, Sunny Kashyap ended as the leading wicket-taker with 20 wickets from five matches.

#1 Abhay Negi (HAH) - 9 Credits

Abhay Negi is one of the most experienced all-rounders available in this game. The 30-year-old made his T20 debut in 2018 for Tripura. He also played for Meghalaya before moving to Uttarakhand recently. The all-rounder has played in 19 T20 matches. He has picked up 18 wickets with an economy rate of 7.29.

Negi has also scored 173 runs with the best of an unbeaten 50 and has a strike rate of 138.39. He is the best choice for captain in HAH vs PIC Dream11 prediction game.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's HAH vs PIC Dream11 contest? Abhay Negi Sunny Kashyap 0 votes