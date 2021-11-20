HAL vs LIZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cyprus, Eliminator 

Haidree Lions (HAL) will take on Limassol Zalmi (LIZ) in the Eliminator of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Saturday.

Both teams have had inconsistent runs in the ECS T10 Cyprus so far. The Haidree Lions, who have a win-loss record of 6-6, are coming into the knockout game on the back of two losses. Meanwhile, with five wins and seven losses, Limassol Zalmi finished fourth in the standings.

HAL vs LIZ Probable Playing 11 today

Haidree Lions: Jeevan Lasmal, Yasir Khan (wk), Raza Ihsan, Irfan Riaz, Taimoor Zeb, Muneeb Chaudhry, Yasir Mehmood, Muhammad Usman, Rauf Zaman (c), Zeshan Khan, Qasim Ali

Limassol Zalmi: Jawad Ali Shah, Umar Shah (wk), Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Fazil, Ahsan Ullah, Murtaza Khan (c), Syed Zia, Hasher Ullah, Hassan Shah, Sohail Ahmed, Naveed Ahmad

Match Details

HAL vs LIZ, ECS T10 Cyprus, Eliminator

Date & Time: November 20th 2021, 12 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ibrahim Vidreres Cricket Ground in Girona has been a very good one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big totals here. Teams batting first have won more games at the venue.

Today’s HAL vs LIZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Umar Shah has been in top form with the bat in the ECS T10 Cyprus, aggregating 256 runs at a strike rate of 165.16.

Batter

Jeevan Lasmal is HAL's leading run-getter in the ECS T10 Cyprus, amassing 334 runs at a strike rate of 162.92.

All-rounder

Jawad Ali Shah has had a huge impact with both the bat and ball. He has smashed 381 runs while striking at 226.78 while also taking nine wickets.

Bowler

Raza Ihsan has been in good form in the ECS T10 Cyprus, returning with 11 scalps.

Top 5 best players to pick in HAL vs LIZ Dream11 Prediction Team

Jawad Ali Shah (LIZ): 1009 points

Umar Shah (LIZ): 603 points

Jeevan Lasmal (HAL): 554 points

Raza Ihsan (HAL): 546 points

Yasir Mehmood (HAL): 477 points

Important stats for HAL vs LIZ Dream11 Prediction Team

Jawad Ali Shah: 381 runs & 9 wickets

Umar Shah: 256 runs

Jeevan Lasmal: 334 runs

Raza Ihsan: 99 runs & 11 wickets

HAL vs LIZ Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cyprus)

Dream11 Team for Haidree Lions vs Limassol Zalmi - ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 Eliminator.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Umar Shah, Murtaza Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Zeshan Khan, Jeevan Lasmal, Jawad Ali Shah, Yasir Mehmood, Syed Zia, Rauf Zaman, Raza Ihsan, Hasher Ullah

Captain: Jawad Ali Shah. Vice-captain: Raza Ihsan

Dream11 Team for Haidree Lions vs Limassol Zalmi - ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 Eliminator.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yasir Khan, Umar Shah, Murtaza Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Jeevan Lasmal, Jawad Ali Shah, Yasir Mehmood, Syed Zia, Rauf Zaman, Raza Ihsan, Naveed Ahmad

Captain: Jawad Ali Shah. Vice-captain: Jeevan Lasmal

