HAL vs LIZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cyprus, Eliminator 

Haidree Lions (HAL) will take on Limassol Zalmi (LIZ) in the Eliminator of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Saturday.
Both teams have had inconsistent runs in the ECS T10 Cyprus so far. The Haidree Lions, who have a win-loss record of 6-6, are coming into the knockout game on the back of two losses. Meanwhile, with five wins and seven losses, Limassol Zalmi finished fourth in the standings.
HAL vs LIZ Probable Playing 11 today
Haidree Lions: Jeevan Lasmal, Yasir Khan (wk), Raza Ihsan, Irfan Riaz, Taimoor Zeb, Muneeb Chaudhry, Yasir Mehmood, Muhammad Usman, Rauf Zaman (c), Zeshan Khan, Qasim Ali
Limassol Zalmi: Jawad Ali Shah, Umar Shah (wk), Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Fazil, Ahsan Ullah, Murtaza Khan (c), Syed Zia, Hasher Ullah, Hassan Shah, Sohail Ahmed, Naveed Ahmad
Match Details
HAL vs LIZ, ECS T10 Cyprus, Eliminator
Date & Time: November 20th 2021, 12 PM IST
Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Ibrahim Vidreres Cricket Ground in Girona has been a very good one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big totals here. Teams batting first have won more games at the venue.
Today’s HAL vs LIZ Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Umar Shah has been in top form with the bat in the ECS T10 Cyprus, aggregating 256 runs at a strike rate of 165.16.
Batter
Jeevan Lasmal is HAL's leading run-getter in the ECS T10 Cyprus, amassing 334 runs at a strike rate of 162.92.
All-rounder
Jawad Ali Shah has had a huge impact with both the bat and ball. He has smashed 381 runs while striking at 226.78 while also taking nine wickets.
Bowler
Raza Ihsan has been in good form in the ECS T10 Cyprus, returning with 11 scalps.
Top 5 best players to pick in HAL vs LIZ Dream11 Prediction Team
Jawad Ali Shah (LIZ): 1009 points
Umar Shah (LIZ): 603 points
Jeevan Lasmal (HAL): 554 points
Raza Ihsan (HAL): 546 points
Yasir Mehmood (HAL): 477 points
Important stats for HAL vs LIZ Dream11 Prediction Team
Jawad Ali Shah: 381 runs & 9 wickets
Umar Shah: 256 runs
Jeevan Lasmal: 334 runs
Raza Ihsan: 99 runs & 11 wickets
HAL vs LIZ Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cyprus)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Umar Shah, Murtaza Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Zeshan Khan, Jeevan Lasmal, Jawad Ali Shah, Yasir Mehmood, Syed Zia, Rauf Zaman, Raza Ihsan, Hasher Ullah
Captain: Jawad Ali Shah. Vice-captain: Raza Ihsan
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yasir Khan, Umar Shah, Murtaza Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Jeevan Lasmal, Jawad Ali Shah, Yasir Mehmood, Syed Zia, Rauf Zaman, Raza Ihsan, Naveed Ahmad
Captain: Jawad Ali Shah. Vice-captain: Jeevan Lasmal