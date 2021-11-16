HAL vs NCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cyprus Matches 30 & 31

The Haidree Lions (HAL) will take on the Nicosia Tigers in back-to-back ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Tuesday.

The Haidree Lions haven't had a great run in the ECS T10 Cyprus so far. They have won only one game while losing three. They are currently at the bottom of the points table. Meanwhile, the Nicosia Tigers have been a touch inconsistent in the ECS T10 Cyprus with five wins and four losses.

HAL vs NCT Probable Playing 11 today

Haidree Lions: Jeevan Lasmal, Yasir Mehmood, Yasir Khan, Syed Tanveer, Raza Ihsan, Taimoor Zeb, Fahad Anjum (wk), Rauf Zaman (c), Muneeb Chaudhry, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Hassan Shah

Nicosia Tigers: Roman Mazumder, Mehmood Zeeshan, Ashish Bam (wk), Neeraj Tiwari, Sufian Muhammad, Faysal Mia (c), Jahid Hassan, Tomal Aminul, Hassan Rakibul, Hasham Ali, Ataur Rahman

Match Details

HAL vs NCT, ECS T10 Cyprus, Matches 30 and 31

Date & Time: November 16th 2021, 2 & 4 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The track at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol is an excellent one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big totals on the ground. Chasing teams have won more games at the venue compared to the sides batting first.

Today’s HAL vs NCT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mehmood Zeeshan has been in excellent batting form in the ECS T10 Cyprus, amassing 250 runs while striking at 208.33.

Batter

Roman Mazumder has been in good touch with the bat. He has accumulated 150 runs in addition to taking four wickets.

All-rounder

Syed Tanveer has chipped in well with both the bat and ball. He is one of HAL's best players, having taken five wickets along with scoring 52 runs.

Bowler

Ataur Rahman has been amongst the wickets in the ECS T10 Cyprus. He has returned with seven scalps from just 6.1 overs.

Top 5 best players to pick in HAL vs NCT Dream11 Prediction Team

Mehmood Zeeshan (NCT): 597 points

Roman Mazumder (NCT): 404 points

Ataur Rahman (NCT): 267 points

Syed Tanveer (HAL): 257 points

Jeevan Lasmal (HAL): 177 points

Important stats for HAL vs NCT Dream11 Prediction Team

Mehmood Zeeshan: 250 runs

Roman Mazumder: 150 runs & 4 wickets

Ataur Rahman: 7 wickets

Jeevan Lasmal: 115 runs

Syed Tanveer: 52 runs & 5 wickets

HAL vs NCT Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cyprus)

Dream11 Team for Haidree Lions vs Nicosia Tigers - ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 Match 30 & 31.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mehmood Zeeshan, Roman Mazumder, Yasir Khan, Neeraj Tiwari, Jeevan Lasmal, Faysal Mia, Syed Tanveer, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Tomal Aminul, Ataur Rahman, Raza Ihsan

Captain: Mehmood Zeeshan. Vice-captain: Syed Tanveer

Dream11 Team for Haidree Lions vs Nicosia Tigers - ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 Match 30 & 31.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mehmood Zeeshan, Roman Mazumder, Yasir Khan, Jeevan Lasmal, Faysal Mia, Yasir Mehmood, Hassan Rakibul, Syed Tanveer, Tomal Aminul, Ataur Rahman, Raza Ihsan

Captain: Roman Mazumder Vice-captain: Jeevan Lasmal

