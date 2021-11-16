HAL vs NCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cyprus Matches 30 & 31

The Haidree Lions (HAL) will take on the Nicosia Tigers in back-to-back ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Tuesday.
The Haidree Lions haven't had a great run in the ECS T10 Cyprus so far. They have won only one game while losing three. They are currently at the bottom of the points table. Meanwhile, the Nicosia Tigers have been a touch inconsistent in the ECS T10 Cyprus with five wins and four losses.
HAL vs NCT Probable Playing 11 today
Haidree Lions: Jeevan Lasmal, Yasir Mehmood, Yasir Khan, Syed Tanveer, Raza Ihsan, Taimoor Zeb, Fahad Anjum (wk), Rauf Zaman (c), Muneeb Chaudhry, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Hassan Shah
Nicosia Tigers: Roman Mazumder, Mehmood Zeeshan, Ashish Bam (wk), Neeraj Tiwari, Sufian Muhammad, Faysal Mia (c), Jahid Hassan, Tomal Aminul, Hassan Rakibul, Hasham Ali, Ataur Rahman
Match Details
HAL vs NCT, ECS T10 Cyprus, Matches 30 and 31
Date & Time: November 16th 2021, 2 & 4 PM IST
Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol
Pitch Report
The track at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol is an excellent one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big totals on the ground. Chasing teams have won more games at the venue compared to the sides batting first.
Today’s HAL vs NCT Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Mehmood Zeeshan has been in excellent batting form in the ECS T10 Cyprus, amassing 250 runs while striking at 208.33.
Batter
Roman Mazumder has been in good touch with the bat. He has accumulated 150 runs in addition to taking four wickets.
All-rounder
Syed Tanveer has chipped in well with both the bat and ball. He is one of HAL's best players, having taken five wickets along with scoring 52 runs.
Bowler
Ataur Rahman has been amongst the wickets in the ECS T10 Cyprus. He has returned with seven scalps from just 6.1 overs.
Top 5 best players to pick in HAL vs NCT Dream11 Prediction Team
Mehmood Zeeshan (NCT): 597 points
Roman Mazumder (NCT): 404 points
Ataur Rahman (NCT): 267 points
Syed Tanveer (HAL): 257 points
Jeevan Lasmal (HAL): 177 points
Important stats for HAL vs NCT Dream11 Prediction Team
Mehmood Zeeshan: 250 runs
Roman Mazumder: 150 runs & 4 wickets
Ataur Rahman: 7 wickets
Jeevan Lasmal: 115 runs
Syed Tanveer: 52 runs & 5 wickets
HAL vs NCT Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cyprus)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mehmood Zeeshan, Roman Mazumder, Yasir Khan, Neeraj Tiwari, Jeevan Lasmal, Faysal Mia, Syed Tanveer, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Tomal Aminul, Ataur Rahman, Raza Ihsan
Captain: Mehmood Zeeshan. Vice-captain: Syed Tanveer
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mehmood Zeeshan, Roman Mazumder, Yasir Khan, Jeevan Lasmal, Faysal Mia, Yasir Mehmood, Hassan Rakibul, Syed Tanveer, Tomal Aminul, Ataur Rahman, Raza Ihsan
Captain: Roman Mazumder Vice-captain: Jeevan Lasmal