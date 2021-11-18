HAL vs BCP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cyprus Matches 37 and 38

The Haidree Lions (HAL) will take on Black Caps (BCP) in back-to-back ECS T10 Cyprus matches at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Cyprus on Thursday.

Having played eight ECS T10 Cyprus matches so far, the Haidree Lions have been quite dominant, bagging five wins. They are third in the standings but will be up against a formidable opponent in the Black Caps, who are top of the standings after winning nine of their 10 ECS T10 Cyprus matches.

HAL vs BCP Probable Playing 11 Today

HAL XI

Jeevan Lasmal, Yasir Mehmood, Yasir Khan (wk), Rauf Zaman (c), Qasim Ali, Raza Ihsan, Zeshan Khan, Taimoor Zeb, Syed Tanveer, Muhammad Usman, Muneeb Chaudhry

BCP XI

Gurpratap Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Waqas Akhtar, Rajwinder Brar (c), Pawandeep (wk), Baljeet Singh, Rajinder Nadania, Manish, Tejwinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Resham Singh

Match Details

HAL vs BCP, ECS T10 Cyprus 2021, Matches 37 and 38

Date and Time: 18 November, 2021, 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Cyprus

Pitch Report

The surface at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Cyprus is expected to favor the batters as the ball comes nicely on to the bat. With the boundaries also being short, the ground can host several high-scoring encounters.

Today’s HAL vs BCP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Y Khan is a is a great choice for your Dream11 fantasy side from the wicketkeepers' section. The right-hander is capable of playing a responsible knock in today's double-header.

Batters

W Akhtar has been excellent with the bat in the ECS T10 Cyprus with 212 runs to his name at an average of 23.55 and a phenomenal strike rate of 207.84. Moreover, Akhtar has picked up 16 wickets and is currently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. He should be the captain of your HAL vs BCP Dream11 fantasy side.

K Singh is the fifth-highest scorer in the ECS T10 Cyprus, having amassed 258 runs at a strike rate of 310.84. He is a must-have in your fantasy team. Singh also has a wicket to his name.

All-rounders

G Singh is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He has amassed 171 runs at an average of 42.75 while also picking up six wickets.

With 109 runs to his name, S Tanveer is the Haidree Lions' third-highest run-scorer in the ECS T10 Cyprus. He has also picked up six wickets.

Bowler

R Ihsan’s bowling has left opposition batters bamboozled in the ECS T10 Cyprus. He has picked up four wickets so far and is also quite capable with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in HAL vs BCP Dream11 prediction team

W Akhtar (BCP) – 895 points

K Singh (BCP) – 572 points

G Singh (BCP) – 476 points

RS Brar (BCP) – 431 points

S Tanveer (HAL) – 401 points

Important stats for HAL vs BCP Dream11 prediction team

W Akhtar: 212 runs and 16 wickets

K Singh: 258 runs and 1 wicket

G Singh: 171 runs and 6 wickets

RS Brar: 34 runs and 11 wickets

S Tanveer: 109 runs and 6 wickets

HAL vs BCP Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Cyprus)

HAL vs BCP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y Khan, W Akhtar, K Singh, J Lasmal, G Singh, RS Brar, S Tanveer, Y Mehmood, R Ihsan, G Singh, R S Nadania

Captain: W Akhtar. Vice-captain: K Singh

HAL vs BCP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Y Khan, W Akhtar, K Singh, J Lasmal, G Singh, RS Brar, S Tanveer, R Singh, R Ihsan, G Singh, R S Nadania

Captain: G Singh. Vice-captain: S Tanveer

Edited by Samya Majumdar

