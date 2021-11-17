HAL vs CES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cyprus Matches 34 and 35

The Haidree Lions (HAL) will take on Cyprus Eagles (CES) in back-to-back ECS T10 Cyprus matches at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Cyprus on Wednesday.

The Haidree Lions have played six ECS T10 Cyprus matches so far, winning and losing three apiece. They have won their last two games and will be looking to extend their winning streak today. The Cyprus Eagles, meanwhile, are just behind the Haidree Lions in the ECS T10 Cyprus standings in sixth position. They have won three games while losing four times. The Eagles defeated the Black Caps by eight wickets in their last match.

HAL vs CES Probable Playing 11 Today

HAL XI

Yasir Khan (wk), Jeevan Lasmal, Rauf Zaman, Qasim Ali, Zeshan Khan, Yasir Mehmood, Muneeb Chaudhry, Raza Ihsan, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Taimoor Zeb, Ahsan Ullah.

CES XI

Naseer Ahmed (wk), Ranjith Nerella, Manikanta Ranimekala (c), Tirupathi Sandireddy, Suresh Kumar, Rajasekhar Poluri, Srinivas Angarekkala, Amit Patel, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Muddula Srikanth, Ashu Ashu.

Match Details

HAL vs CES, ECS T10 Cyprus 2021, Matches 34 and 35

Date and Time: 17 November, 2021, 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Cyprus

Pitch Report

The surface at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Cyprus is expected to favor the batters as the ball comes nicely on to the bat. With the boundaries also being short, the ground can host several high-scoring encounters.

Today’s HAL vs CES Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

N Ahmed is a phenomenal wicketkeeper-batter who is a great choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. The right-hander is expected to play with responsibility and put a price on his wicket.

Batter

M Ranikmekala has been in decent form with both the bat and ball lately. Capable of playing the big shots with ease once set, he has amassed 122 runs in addition to picking up four wickets in the ECS T10 Cyprus.

All-rounders

R Poluri is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He could prove to be a smart captaincy choice for your HAL vs CES Dream11 fantasy team, having scored 199 runs and picked up three wickets in the ECS T10 Cyprus so far.

S Angarekkala is yet another game-changer who is a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 92 runs while also taking four wickets in the competition!

Bowler

R Ihsan’s bowling has left opposition batters bamboozled in the ECS T10 Cyprus. He has picked up two wickets so far and is also capable of scoring runs at a terrific strike rate.

Top 5 best players to pick in HAL vs CES Dream11 prediction team

R Poluri (CES) – 538 points

M Ranimekala (CES) – 410 points

N Kumar (CES) – 383 points

S Angarekkala (CES) – 303 points

J Lasmal (HAL) – 265 points

Important stats for HAL vs CES Dream11 prediction team

R Poluri: 203 runs and 5 wickets

M Ranimekala: 122 runs and 6 wickets

N Kumar: 48 runs and 9 wickets

S Angarekkala: 92 runs and 4 wickets

J Lasmal: 163 runs

HAL vs CES Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Cyprus)

HAL vs CES Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Ahmed, M Ranimekala, J Lasmal, T Sandireddy, R Poluri, N Kumar, S Angarekkala, Y Mehmood, R Ihsan, S Muttamsetti, S U Hassan

Captain: R Poluri. Vice-captain: M Ranimekala

HAL vs CES Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Ahmed, M Ranimekala, J Lasmal, T Sandireddy, R Zaman, R Poluri, N Kumar, S Angarekkala, R Ihsan, S Muttamsetti, S U Hassan

Captain: S Angarekkala. Vice-captain: J Lasmal

Edited by Samya Majumdar