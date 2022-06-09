HAM vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 South Group Match

Hampshire (HAM) will take on Essex (ESS) in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2022 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Thursday.
Hampshire are making some progress in the tournament after a slow start, having won their last two games in a row. They are now one of the teams to beat, with Daniel Sams and James Vince returning to form.
Essex, on the other hand, are coming off a seven-wicket win over Kent in their previous game and have risen to third in the South Group standings. When both teams are at their best, an exciting game is expected.
HAM vs ESS Probable Playing 11 Today
HAM XI
William Buttleman, James Vince (c), Adam Rossington (wk), Michael Pepper, Matt Critchley, Paul Walters, Daniel Sams, Tom Westley, Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Sam Cook
ESS XI
Ben McDermott (wk), James Vince (c), Aneurin Donald, Joe Weatherley, Liam Dawson, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood, Mason Crane, Brad Wheal
Match Details
HAM vs ESS, T20 Blast 2022, Match 62
Date and Time: 09 June 2022, 11:30 PM IST
Venue: The Rose Bowl Stadium, Southampton
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Rose Bowl Stadium usually offers more assistance to the batters than the bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. There hasn’t been a consistent pattern here, so fans can expect an even contest between the bat and the ball.
A total of around 170 could prove to be enough at this venue.
Today’s HAM vs ESS Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Ben McDermott: McDermott's game has improved after a shaky start to the tournament. He has been in fantastic form in recent matches, scoring 239 runs at an impressive average of 39.83. He is a promising captaincy option for your fantasy team.
Batters
James Vince: Vince announced his return to form with back-to-back half-centuries in his previous two appearances, scoring 65 and 54 runs, respectively. His form is a huge boost for Hampshire, and he is expected to keep it up in the upcoming games.
All-rounders
Matt Critchley: Critchley could contribute with both the bat and the ball. He has 179 runs and six wickets in five games this tournament and could have an impact in this match as well. Given his current form, he could be a multiplier choice for captain in your fantasy team.
Bowlers
Brad Wheal: He is one of his team's best bowlers and continues to lead the Hampshire bowling attack. He has picked up six wickets in just four games in the tournament.
Top 3 best players to pick in HAM vs ESS Dream11 prediction team
Aron Nijjar (ESS) - 110 points
Ross Whiteley (HAM) - 120 points
Samuel Cook (ESS) - 169 points
Key stats for HAM vs ESS Dream11 prediction team
Daniel Sams - 23 runs and four wickets in five games
Liam Dawson – 48 runs and eight wickets in six games
Michael Pepper - 168 runs in five games
HAM vs ESS Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben McDermott, James Vince, Paul Walter, Jake Weatherley, Matt Critchley, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Steven Cook, B. Allison
Captain: Ben McDermott Vice-captain: Matt Critchley
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben McDermott, Michael Pepper, James Vince, Paul Walter, Tom Wstley, Matt Critchley, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Steven Cook.
Captain: Matt Critchley Vice-captain: James Vince