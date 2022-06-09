HAM vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 South Group Match

Hampshire (HAM) will take on Essex (ESS) in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2022 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Thursday.

Hampshire are making some progress in the tournament after a slow start, having won their last two games in a row. They are now one of the teams to beat, with Daniel Sams and James Vince returning to form.

Essex, on the other hand, are coming off a seven-wicket win over Kent in their previous game and have risen to third in the South Group standings. When both teams are at their best, an exciting game is expected.

HAM vs ESS Probable Playing 11 Today

HAM XI

William Buttleman, James Vince (c), Adam Rossington (wk), Michael Pepper, Matt Critchley, Paul Walters, Daniel Sams, Tom Westley, Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Sam Cook

ESS XI

Ben McDermott (wk), James Vince (c), Aneurin Donald, Joe Weatherley, Liam Dawson, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood, Mason Crane, Brad Wheal

Match Details

HAM vs ESS, T20 Blast 2022, Match 62

Date and Time: 09 June 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl Stadium, Southampton

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rose Bowl Stadium usually offers more assistance to the batters than the bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. There hasn’t been a consistent pattern here, so fans can expect an even contest between the bat and the ball.

A total of around 170 could prove to be enough at this venue.

Today’s HAM vs ESS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben McDermott: McDermott's game has improved after a shaky start to the tournament. He has been in fantastic form in recent matches, scoring 239 runs at an impressive average of 39.83. He is a promising captaincy option for your fantasy team.

Batters

James Vince: Vince announced his return to form with back-to-back half-centuries in his previous two appearances, scoring 65 and 54 runs, respectively. His form is a huge boost for Hampshire, and he is expected to keep it up in the upcoming games.

All-rounders

Matt Critchley: Critchley could contribute with both the bat and the ball. He has 179 runs and six wickets in five games this tournament and could have an impact in this match as well. Given his current form, he could be a multiplier choice for captain in your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Brad Wheal: He is one of his team's best bowlers and continues to lead the Hampshire bowling attack. He has picked up six wickets in just four games in the tournament.

Top 3 best players to pick in HAM vs ESS Dream11 prediction team

Aron Nijjar (ESS) - 110 points

Ross Whiteley (HAM) - 120 points

Samuel Cook (ESS) - 169 points

Key stats for HAM vs ESS Dream11 prediction team

Daniel Sams - 23 runs and four wickets in five games

Liam Dawson – 48 runs and eight wickets in six games

Michael Pepper - 168 runs in five games

HAM vs ESS Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

HAM vs ESS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben McDermott, James Vince, Paul Walter, Jake Weatherley, Matt Critchley, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Steven Cook, B. Allison

Captain: Ben McDermott Vice-captain: Matt Critchley

HAM vs ESS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben McDermott, Michael Pepper, James Vince, Paul Walter, Tom Wstley, Matt Critchley, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Steven Cook.

Captain: Matt Critchley Vice-captain: James Vince

