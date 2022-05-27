HAM vs LKP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022, Quarterfinal 2

Hammarby (HAM) will take on Linkoping (LKP) in the second quarterfinal of the ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022 at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Friday.

With five wins and three losses, Hammarby collected ten points to finish second in Group B. They recorded their third win on the trot, beating Stockholm Mumbai Indians by 40 runs. Their bowling unit has been excellent so far this season.

Meanwhile, Linkoping won and lost four games apiece to finish third in Group A. They lost to Botkyrka in their last game by 34 runs. They will hope to return to winning ways in this decisive knockout game.

HAM vs LKP Probable Playing XIs

HAM

Syed Faizan, Aftab Ahmad, Imran Ullah, Arslan Ali (wk), Muhammad Munir (c), Anas Tanveer, Hakeem Abdullah, Assad Javed, Humaiz Javed, Khalid Mehmood, Ahmad Khan.

LKP

Sudesh Udugodage, Kamran Rashid, Naveed Akbar, Ankit Naik, Roohul Halim, Muhammad Moeez, SaberAli Syed, Asad Javed, Saad Khan, Saud Ahmed, Muhammad Arshad.

Match Details

Game: HAM vs LKP, ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022, Quarterfinal 2.

Date and Time: May 27, 2022; 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm.

Pitch Report

The track might assist fast bowlers with the new ball early on but is a batting-friendly wicket. Scores of over 100 are common at this venue, as batters will find good purchase.

Today’s HAM vs LKP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Ali is a dependable choice for the wicketkeeper role. He is capable of playing the big knocks effortlessly and has scored 95 runs at a strike rate of over 150.

Batters

S Syed is a top choice, as he has plenty of experience. Despite being listed as a batter, he has dealt significant damage with the ball, picking up nine wickets at an average of 12.11.

All-rounders

A Mohammad is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of games almost single-handedly. He has scored 112 runs at a strike rate of 153.42. Mohammad has also picked up ten wickets this season at an average of 8.70 and is the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He's the best captaincy choice in your HAM vs LKP Dream11 fantasy team.

K Mahmood, meanwhile, is another player you need to have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He's the top scorer for Hammarby with 155 runs at a strike rate of over 155. He has also scalped five wickets.

Bowlers

K Rashid is the highest wicket-taker in the competition, picking up 11 scalps at an average of 7.63 and a fabulous economy rate of 5.36.

Five best players to pick in HAM vs LKP Dream11 prediction team

A Mohammad (HAM) – 535 points

K Rashid (LKP) – 451 points

K Mahmood (HAM) – 392 points

A Javed (LKP) – 366 points

A Ahmad (HAM) – 319 points.

Key stats for HAM vs LKP Dream11 prediction team

A Mohammad: 112 runs and 12 wickets

K Rashid: 11 wickets

K Mahmood: 155 runs and 5 wickets

A Javed: 47 runs and 7 wickets

S Syed: 9 wickets.

HAM vs LKP Dream11 Prediction

HAM vs LKP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ali, S Syed, H Javed, S Khan, A Mohammad, K Mahmood, A Javed, M Munir, K Rashid, A Ahmad, N Akbar.

Captain: A Mohammad. Vice-Captain: K Mahmood.

HAM vs LKP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ali, S Syed, A Hakeem, S Khan, A Mohammad, K Mahmood, A Javed, A Naik, K Rashid, A Ahmad, N Akbar.

Captain: K Rashid. Vice-Captain: A Javed.

