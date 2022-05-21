HAM vs MAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Stockholm 2022, Matches 23 & 24

Hammarby (HAM) takes on Marsta (MAR) in back-to-back ECS T10 Landskrona 2022 matches at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Saturday.

Marsta come into this tournament amid high expectations given their third-place finish last season. The likes of Share Ali and Hamid Sulehri will be key for them as they seek a winning start to their 2022 campaign. However, they face Hammarby, who boast of a well-balanced squad. They will bank on Shah Zeb and Faheem Shah to lead the way in what promise to be a couple of entertaining game in Stockholm.

HAM vs MAR Probable Playing 11 Today

MAR XI

Waqas Haider, Share Ali, Hamid Sulehri, Sohail Khan, Aweem Ullah, Piyal Rehman, Zulfiqar Ali, Zahid Naqwi, Arslan Atta, Kamran Ali and Ajmal Raza

HAM XI

Arslan Ali, Farhan Ali, Anas Tanveer, Abdul Hakeem, Faheem Shah, Imran Ullah, Usama Ahmad, Muhammad Munir, Shah Zeb, Aftab Ahmed, Qazi Rashid and Sajid Ahmad

Match Details

HAM vs MAR, ECS T10 Stockholm 2022, Matches 23 & 24

Date and Time: 21st May 2022, 4:30 and 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

High-scoring games are expected in Stockholm with there being little help on offer for the bowlers. The square boundaries will be key with the batters likely to target them more often than not. Change of pace and wide lines will be crucial as the match progresses with there not being much turn available for the spinners. Both teams will look to bat first with 100 being a bare minimum at this venue.

Today’s HAM vs MAR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Share Ali: Share Ali was one of Marsta's better batters in the previous season, often scoring quick runs in the top order. He has capable of clearing the boundary at will and has some T10 experience to fall back on as well. With the conditions also suiting him, Share Ali is a must-have in your HAM vs MAR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Faheem Shah: Faheem Shah had a lukewarm ECS campaign last time around, unable to convert starts into big ones. Like Share Ali, Faheem is also capable of scoring quick runs at will. With Hammarby's hopes pinned on Faheem, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Hamid Sulehri: Hamid Sulehri is one of the better allrounders in the competition, capable of winning games with both bat and ball. Sulehri was the catalyst in Marsta's third-place finish last season. With Sulehri bound to play a big role in this game, he is a good addition to your HAM vs MAR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Shah Zeb: Shah Zeb is a skiddy bowler who has the ability to pick wickets consistently in the powerplay and middle overs. In addition to his bowling prowess, Zeb can tonk the ball a far way, holding him in good stead. With Zeb likely to take up the floater's role, he is a handy pick in your HAM vs MAR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in HAM vs MAR Dream11 prediction team

Faheem Shah (HAM)

Hamid Sulehri (MAR)

Share Ali (MAR)

Important stats for HAM vs MAR Dream11 prediction team

Waqas Haider - 206 runs in 11 ECS T10 Stockholm 2021 matches

Shah Zeb - 25 runs and 7 wickets in last 5 matches

Hamid Sulehri - 11 wickets in 9 ECS T10 Stockholm 2021 matches

HAM vs MAR Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Stockholm 2022)

HAM vs MAR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ali, A Hakeem, S Ali, F Shah, P Rehman, H Sulehri, I Ullah, S Zeb, K Ali, Q Rashid and A Atta

Captain: H Sulehri, Vice-Captain: S Zeb

HAM vs MAR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ali, A Hakeem, S Ali, F Shah, P Rehman, H Sulehri, F Ali, S Zeb, K Ali, A Ahmad and A Atta

Captain: H Sulehri, Vice-Captain: S Ali

Edited by Samya Majumdar