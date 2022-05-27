HAM vs MID Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English T20 Blast 2022, Match 12

Hampshire (HAM) will take on Middlesex (MID) in the 12th match of the English T20 Blast 2022 on Saturday at the Rose Bowl Ground in Southampton.

Middlesex have played one match in which they performed exceptionally well and won the match by 30 runs. Hampshire was one of the semi-finalists in last year's T20 Blast tournament, so this will be an amazing match to watch.

Middlesex would love to continue their winning streak, but Hampshire is a much better team with more experienced players. We expect Hampshire to outshine this match and win their first match of the tournament.

HAM vs MID Probable Playing XI

MID Playing XI

J Simpson (wk), Stephen Eskinazi (c), Eoin Morgan, Max Holden, J Cracknell, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, T Roland, Chris Green, B Cullen, and T Walallawita

HAM Playing XI

B McDermott (wk), James Vince (c), J Weatherley, R Whiteley, L Dawson, J Fuller, I Holland, K Abbott, N Ellis, B Wheat, and S Currie

Match Details

HAM vs MID, English T20 Blast 2022, Match 12

Date and Time: 27th May 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton

Pitch Report

The surface of the Rose Bowl Ground in Southampton is well-balanced, which provides assistance to both batters and bowlers. Batting is relatively easier in the first few overs, after which the pitch becomes good for spinners. As the ball becomes old, it becomes easier for spinners to get wickets. Pace bowlers can be highly effective in death overs, where batsmen will try to hit boundaries, so there is a high chance of getting wickets. Both teams would prefer to bat first on this pitch and bowl in the second innings, when the pitch starts supporting spinners.

MID vs HAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B McDermott is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's Dream11 as he will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. You can expect him to score well in the opening match for Hampshire, so try making him the captain in the Dream11 team.

Batters

J Vince and S Eskinazi are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match. S Eskinazi smashed 87 runs in just 37 balls against the GLO.

All-rounders

Chris Green and L Dawson are the best all-rounder picks for today's Dream11 team as they will be promoted to the top order for hitting purposes, and also complete their quota of four overs each. M Andersson is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

K Abbott, Nathan Ellis and B Cullen are the best bowler picks for today's Dream11 team. B Cullen took two wickets in the last match against GLO. B Wheal is another good bowler pick for the Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in HAM vs MID Dream11 prediction team

B McDermott (HAM)

Chris Green (MID)

James Vince (HAM)

Important stats for MID vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

Chris Green - 16 runs and 1 wicket

S Eskinazi - 87 runs

Eoin Morgan - 41 runs

B Cullen - 2 wickets

MID vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Today (English T20 Blast 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: B McDermott, E Morgan, J Vince, S Eskinazi, J Weatherley, M Andersson, C Green, K Abbott, T Roland, N Ellis, and B Cullen

Captain: B McDermott Vice Captain: S Eskinazi

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: B McDermott, E Morgan, J Vince, S Eskinazi, L Dawson, M Andersson, C Green, K Abbott, B Wheal, N Ellis, and B Cullen

Captain: J Vince Vice Captain: M Andersson

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava