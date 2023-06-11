HAM vs SSD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden T10, Match 31

The 31st match of the ECS Sweden T10 will see Seaside CC (SSD) squaring off against Hammarby (HAM) at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm on Sunday, June 11. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HAM vs SSD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Seaside CC have won two of their last five matches. Hammarby, on the other hand, have a solitary victory in four appearances of the tournament

Hammarby will give it their all to win the match, but Seaside CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

HAM vs SSD Match Details

The 31st match of the ECS Sweden T10 will be played on June 11 at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HAM vs SSD, Match 31

Date and Time: 11th June 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Seaside CC and Huddinge, where a total of 200 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

HAM vs SSD Form Guide

SSD - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

HAM - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

HAM vs SSD Probable Playing XI

SSD Playing XI

No injury updates

Umair Chaudhry, Sahibzad Abdul Haq, Shafaat Ali Syed ©, Harinder Koranga (wk), Sachin Karunakar, Zawwar Hussain, Mujtaba Hakim, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Anil Gadariya, Manuj Jadvest, Ashiq Hussain

HAM Playing XI

No injury updates

Rahel Khan (wk), Khalid Mehmood, Azam Mohammad, Aftab Ahmad, Arslan Ali, Muhammad Munir ©, Humaiz Javed, Javed Ahmed, Essa Farooq, Assadullah Javed, Syed Faizan

HAM vs SSD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Ali

A Ali is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. H Koranga is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

U Chaudary

U Chaudary and N Wijesinghe are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Mohammad played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Ali Syed

A Ahmad and S Ali Syed are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Z Hussain is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Hussain

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Hussain and M Munir. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Abdul Haq is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HAM vs SSD match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ahmad

A Ahmad will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 296 points in the last four matches.

S Ali Syed

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Al Syed as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 475 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for HAM vs SSD, Match 31

S Al Syed

A Ahmad

U Chaudary

M Munir

Z Hussain

Hammarby vs Seaside CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 5 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hammarby vs Seaside CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Ali, R Khan

Batters: U Chaudary, A Mohammad

All-rounders: Z Hussain, S Ali Syed (c), K Mahmood, E Farooq, A Ahmad (vc)

Bowlers: A Hussain, M Munir

Seaside CC vs Hammarby Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Ali, R Khan, H Koranga

Batters: U Chaudary, A Mohammad

All-rounders: Z Hussain, S Ali Syed (c), E Farooq, A Ahmad (vc)

Bowlers: S Abdul Haq, M Munir

