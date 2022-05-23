HAM vs STT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Stockholm 2022, Matches 27 & 28

Hammarby (HAM) will take on the Stockholm Tigers (MAR) in back-to-back ECS T10 Landskrona 2022 matches at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Monday.

Hammarby defeated Marsta by eight wickets in their first game. However, they were unable to maintain that momentum and lost their second game by nine wickets. They will look to get back on track for their next game on Monday.

The Stockholm Tigers, on the other hand, have won back-to-back matches against the Stockholm Mumbai Indians by nine wickets and 13 runs.They will look to extend their winning streak to three games when they face Hammarby on Monday.

HAM vs STT Probable Playing 11 Today

HAM XI

Khalid Mehmood, Farhan Ali, Azam Mohammad, Hakeem Abdullah, Arslan Ali, Sadat Sidigi (wk), Imran Ullah, Aftab Ahmad, Naveed Rahman, Muhammad Munir (c), Qazi Rashid

STT XI

Arif Hossain, Humayun Kabir Jyoti (wk), Faruk Ahmed (c), Shaurav Sarkar, Kawser Ahmed, Monjurul Akash, Asif Ferdoush, Shahnawazur Rahman, Zafar Ullah, Md Shahadatul Islan, Ashraful Alam

Match Details

HAM vs STT, ECS T10 Stockholm 2022, Matches 27 & 28

Date and Time: 23rd May 2022, 4:30 and 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch at Norsborg Cricket Ground offers more help to batters than bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The trend is expected to continue in this game. Spinners should come into the game in the middle overs. Anything above 110 runs could be a par score.

Today’s HAM vs STT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Humayun Jyoti: His performance thus far has been poor, with only one run scored in two games, but a good innings in this crucial encounter can be expected.

Batters

Abdul Hakeem: Hakeem has done exceptionally well for his side. He has scored 24 runs and taken three wickets in two games at an average of 8.33. He could prove to be an asset for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Faruk Ahmed: Ahmed has been a terrific all-rounder in this format but has not lived up to expectations in either of the games in the competition so far, scoring only 23 runs in two matches. Given his ability, he could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Shahnawazur Rahman: He was in terrific form in the last game, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 3.00. He could prove to be an asset for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in HAM vs STT Dream11 prediction team

Khalid Mahmood (HAM): 44 points.

Monjurul Akash (STT): 36 points.

Qazi Rashid (HAM): 43 points.

Important stats for HAM vs STT Dream11 prediction team

Asif Ferdous - Two wickets in his previous outing.

Aftab Ahmad – 16 runs and two wickets in two games.

Arif Hossain - 29 runs in two games.

HAM vs STT Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Stockholm 2022)

HAM vs STT Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Humayun Kabir Jyoti, Hakeem Abdullah, Arif Hossain, Asif Ferdoush, Monjurul Akash, Faruk Ahmed, Md Shahadatul Islan, Shahnawazur Rahman, Azam Mohammad, Muhammad Munir, Qazi Rashid

Captain: Shahnawazur Rahman. Vice-captain: Hakeem Abdullah.

HAM vs STT Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Humayun Kabir Jyoti, Hakeem Abdullah, Arif Hossain, Asif Ferdoush, Azam Mohammad, Faruk Ahmed, Ashraful Alam, Shahnawazur Rahman, Aftab Ahmad, Muhammad Munir, Qazi Rashid

Captain: Hakeem Abdullah. Vice-captain: Aftab Ahmad.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee