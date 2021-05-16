HAM-W vs ESS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's County Championship T20 Match - May 16th, 2021

In the South-East Group match of the Women’s County Championship T20 tournament, Hampshire Women will lock horns with Essex Women at the Totton & Eling CC on Sunday.

Hampshire Women have played six matches so far in the tournament. They have won three encounters, lost three and are placed second in the South East Group.

They lost to Surrey Women by four runs in their previous encounter. Surrey posted 104 runs in 20 overs. In response, Hampshire could only score 100/7.

Meanwhile, Essex Women are yet to open their account as they have lost all six of their matches so far. They are reeling at the bottom of the points table in this group.

Kent Women defeated Essex Women by five wickets in their previous encounter. Essex got bundled out for 74 runs. In response, Kent took 13.5 overs to chase down the total.

Squads to choose from

Hampshire Women

Amelia Marshall, Charlotte Taylor, Emily Windsor (C), Finty Trussler, Lucia Kendall, Sophie Mitchelmore, Charlotte Dean, Ella Chandler, Maia Bouchier, Melissa Story, Providnce Codwrill, Abbie Whybrow (WK), Arian Dowse (WK), Alex Avoth, Alice Monaghan, Clover Crosse, Danielle Ransley, Fi Morris, Gemma Lane, Gemma Porter, Katie George, Matilda Callaghan, Poppy-Jay Watkins

Essex Women

Beth Odd, Bethany Harmer, Cath Dalton, Erica Hobson, Hayley Brown, Jessica Olorenshaw, Alice Macleod, Emma Jones, Jo Gardner, Katherine Speed, Kelly Castle (C), Jessica Bird (WK), Scarlett Hughes (WK), Esmae MacGregor, Grace Melhuish, Grace Poole, Jasmine Westley, Katie Midwood, Mady Villiers

Probable Playing XIs

Hampshire Women

Ella Chandler, Fi Morris, Charlie Dean, Emily Windsor (C), Ariana Dowse, Alice Monaghan, Abbie Whybrow, Charlotte Taylor, Sophie Mitchelmore, Finty Trussler, Gemma Lane, Poppy-Jay Watkins

Essex Women

Catherine Dalton, Scarlett Hughes, Jessica Bird, Kelly Castle (C), Katherine Speed, Jessica Olorenshaw, Hayley Brown, Katie Midwood, Jasmine Westley, Grace Poole, Emma Jones, Esmae MacGregor

Match Details

Match: Hampshire Women vs Essex Women, South East Group

Date and Time (IST): 16th May, 5:00 PM

Venue: Totton & Eling CC, Totton

Pitch Report

The pitch at Totton & Eling CC assists batters in the initial overs of the match. Bowlers come into play as the match progresses, with the pitch slowing down a bit. Chasing teams will find it very tough to bat on this tricky wicket. Thus, batting first will be the most ideal option.

Women’s County Championship T20 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (HAM-W vs ESS-W)

HAM-W vs ESS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ariana Dowse, Catherine Dalton, Hayley Brown, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Charlie Dean, Kelly Castle, Charlotte Taylor, Finty Trussler, Grace Poole, Katie Midwood

Captain: Alice Monaghan Vice-captain: Finty Trussler

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Scarlett Hughes, Catherine Dalton, Ella Chandler, Fi Morris, Sophie Mitchelmore, Charlie Dean, Kelly Castle, Charlotte Taylor, Finty Trussler, Grace Poole, Poppy-Jay Watkins

Captain: Ella Chandler Vice-captain: Fi Morris