HAR-U19 vs MAH-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vinoo Mankad One Day Trophy, Final

Haryana U-19 (HAR-U19) will lock horns with Maharashtra U-19 (MAH-U19) in the Vinoo Mankad One Day Trophy final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Haryana U-19 finished the group stage as the Group D table-toppers, having won four out of their five matches. They beat Rajasthan U-19 by five wickets in the first semi-final. Maharashtra U-19, on the other hand, won three out of their five matches and finished atop the Group B standings. They registered a 34-run victory over Hyderabad U-19 in the second semi-final.

HAR-U19 vs MAH-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

HAR-U19 XI

Nishant Sindhu (C), Mayank Shandilya, Sarvesh Rohilla (WK), Dinesh Bana, Garv Sangwan, Vivek Kumar, Akhil Ahlawat, Chirag Kaliraman, Ahaan Poddar, Arun Kumar, Parth Shiv Vats.

MAH-U19 XI

Abhishek Pawar (C & WK), Vicky Ostwal, Kaushal Tambe, Nachiket Thakur, Shubham Kharat, Yash Boramani, Sachin Dhas, Arshin Kulkarni, Akhilesh Gawale, Abhishek Nishad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Match Details

HAR-U19 vs MAH-U19, Vinoo Mankad One Day Trophy, Final

Date and Time: 18th October 2021, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is a sporting one. However, the wicket tends slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 184 runs.

Today’s HAR-U19 vs MAH-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Arun Ashok Kumar: Kumar has been in decent form with the bat this season, scoring 161 runs. He can score some crucial runs for his team in the summit clash.

Batters

Dinesh Bana: Bana has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Haryana U-19 in the tornament. He has scored 180 runs in five matches.

Kaushal Tambe: Tambe has been in brilliant form with the bat in the Vinoo Mankad One Day Trophy, having scored 310 runs at a strike rate of 94.51 in seven matches.

All-rounders

Arshin Kulkarni: Kulkarni can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. He has scored 254 runs, including his highest score of 93, in seven matches.

Nishant Sindhu: Sindhu has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the Vinoo Mankad One Day Trophy. He has scored 235 runs while also picking up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 2.63 in seven outings.

Bowlers

Rajvardhan Hangargekar: Hangargekar has picked up 17 wickets at an economy rate of 3.99 while also scoring 146 runs at an outstanding strike rate of close to 150 in seven matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Garv Sangwan: Sangwan has bowled pretty well this season. He has picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 4.14 in six matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in HAR-U19 vs MAH-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Rajvardhan Hangargekar (MAH-U19) - 299 points

Nachiket Thakur (MAH-U19) - 148 points

Shubham Kharat (MAH-U19) - 137 points

Akhil Ahlawat (HAR-U19) - 132 points

Vicky Ostwal (MAH-U19) - 129 points

Important Stats for HAR-U19 vs MAH-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Rajvardhan Hangargekar: 146 runs and 17 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 148.97 and ER - 3.99

Nishant Sindhu: 235 runs and 11 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 61.67 and ER - 2.63

Kaushal Tambe: 310 runs in 7 matches; SR - 94.51

Arshin Kulkarni: 254 runs in 7 matches; SR - 63.50

Dinesh Bana: 180 runs in 5 matches; SR - 87.37

HAR-U19 vs MAH-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

HAR-U19 vs MAH-U19 Dream11 Prediction - Vinoo Mankad One Day Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abhishek Pawar, Sachin Dhas, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana, Vicky Ostwal, Arshin Kulkarni, Nishant Sindhu, Parth Shiv Vats, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Abhishek Nishad, Garv Sangwan.

Captain: Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Vice-captain: Nishant Sindhu.

HAR-U19 vs MAH-U19 Dream11 Prediction - Vinoo Mankad One Day Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arun Ashok Kumar, Sachin Dhas, Kaushal Tambe, Ahaan Poddar, Vicky Ostwal, Arshin Kulkarni, Nishant Sindhu, Parth Shiv Vats, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Nachiket Thakur, Garv Sangwan.

Captain: Nishant Sindhu. Vice-captain: Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

