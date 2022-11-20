HAR-V vs GOA-V Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Goa Veterans T20 League, Match 5

The Haryana Veterans (HAR-V) will take on Goa Veterans (GOA-V) in the fifth match at the Goa Veterans T20 League on Sunday at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the HAR-V vs GOA-V Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks, and pitch reports.

The Haryana Veterans won their first match against Hyderabad Veterans by 37 runs and will be curious to set up a winning streak in the tournament. Goa Veterans lost their last match to Hyderabad Veterans by a margin of 16 runs.

Goa Veterans will try their best to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament. However, the Haryana Veterans are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's easy encounter.

HAR-V vs GOA-V Match Details

The fifth match of the Goa Veterans T20 League will be played on 20 November at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HAR-V vs GOA-V, Goa Veterans T20 League, Match 5

Date and Time: 20 November, 2022, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim

Pitch Report

The Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

The last match played on this pitch was between Uttar Pradesh Veterans and President XI Veterans, where a total of 409 runs were scored for the loss of just four wickets.

HAR-V vs GOA-V Form Guide

HAR-V - W

GOA-V - L

HAR-V vs GOA-V Probable Playing XI

HAR-V Playing XI

No major injury updates

Pankaj Kohli (wk), Joginder Singh, Rajender Bisht, Nirwan Attri, Neeraj Tandon, Dhiraj Kapoor, Vishal Handa, Satendra Yadav, Parveen Thapar, Pradeep Mohanty, Sanjeev Sharma-I

GOA-V Playing XI

No major injury updates

Damodar Redkar (wk), Chandrakant Ghadi, Raghuvir Lotlikar, Kamla Prasad Yadav, Sandeep Dalal, Audhoot Amonkar, Siddhesh Verenkar, Sandeep Dabholkar, Mukhtar Kadri, Vinod Wilson, Dhondu Tulskar

HAR-V vs GOA-V Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Kohli

P Kohli, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. D Redkar is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

C Ghadi

S Dalal and C Ghadi are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. J Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

S Dabholkar

D Narvekar and S Dabholkar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Bisht is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

P Mohanty

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Mohanty and M Kadri. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. P Kumar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HAR-V vs GOA-V match captain and vice-captain choices

S Dabholkar

S Dabholkar is one of the best players in today's match as he will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. He is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. He smashed 17 runs and took two wickets in the last match.

J Singh

J Singh is one of the best picks for today's match as he will bat in the top overs and can play a crucial innings. Since the pitch is decent, he can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. He smashed 76 runs in the last match.

5 Must Picks for HAR-V vs GOA-V, Match 5

J Singh

S Dabholkar

R Bisht

N Attri

P Thapar

Haryana Veterans vs Goa Veterans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captain and vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Haryana Veterans vs Goa Veterans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Kohli, D Redkar

Batters: C Ghadi, J Singh, S Dalal

All-rounders: R Bisht, D Narvekar, S Dabholkar

Bowlers: M Kadri, P Kumar, P Mohanty

Haryana Veterans vs Goa Veterans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Kohli

Batters: C Ghadi, J Singh, S Dalal, N Attri

All-rounders: R Bisht, D Narvekar, S Dabholkar

Bowlers: P Thapar, P Kumar, P Mohanty

