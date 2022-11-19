HAR-V vs HYD-V Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Goa Veterans T20 League, Match 3

Haryana Veterans (HAR-V) will take on Hyderabad Veterans (HYD-V) in the third game of the Goa Veterans T20 League on Saturday at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the HAR-V vs HYD-V Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, best player picks and pitch report.

Hyderabad won their first game against Goa by 16 runs, while Haryana will open their campaign. Haryana will look to win their first match, but Hyderabad are a better team and expected to prevail.

HAR-V vs HYD-V Match Details

The third game of the Goa Veterans T20 League will be played on November 19 at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim at 9:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: HAR-V vs HYD-V, Goa Veterans T20 League, Match 3

Date and Time: November 19, 2022; 9:00 am IST

Venue: Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim

Pitch Report

The Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim has a well-balanced pitch conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs.

HAR-V vs HYD-V Form Guide

HAR-V - Will be playing their first match

HYD-V - W

HAR-V vs HYD-V Probable Playing XIs

HAR-V

No major injury update

Pankaj Kohli (wk), Joginder Singh, Rajender Bisht, Nirwan Attri, Neeraj Tandon, Dhiraj Kapoor, Vishal Handa, Satendra Yadav, Parveen Thapar, Pradeep Mohanty, Sanjeev Sharma-I

HYD-V

No major injury update

Teegala Reddy (wk), Gangashetty Arvind Kumar, KV Sehsagiri, Karthik Narayanan, P John Fernandes, Chandrashekar Thota, T Pavan, Konda Reddy, Mallikarjun Jangati, P Vinod Kumar, Chetan Joshi

HAR-V vs HYD-V Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

P Kohli

Kohli, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick He bats in the top order and could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. T Reddy is another good pick.

Batters

G Arvind

R Bisht and G Arvind are the two best batter picks. J Singh is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring wel here.

All-rounders

C Thota

P John and C Thota are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. V Handa is another good pick.

Bowlers

P Mohanty

The top bowler picks are P Mohanty and M Jangati. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected them to bowl at the death. P Subhakanth is another good pick.

HAR-V vs HYD-V match captain and vice-captain choices

C Thota

Thota is one of the best players, as he bats in the top order and also bowls at the death. He's one of the best captaincy picks.

G Arvind

G Arvind is one of the best picks, as he bats in the top overs and could play a key innings. As the pitch is decent, he could be a good captaincy pick.

Five Must Picks for HAR-V vs HYD-V, Match 3

C Thota

G Arvind

R Bisht

J Singh

P John

Haryana Veterans vs Hyderabad Veterans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who bowl at the death and also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Haryana Veterans vs Hyderabad Veterans Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: P Kohli, T Reddy

Batters: G Arvind, J Singh, R Bisht

All-rounders: C Thota, P John, V Handa

Bowlers: M Jangati, P Subhakanth, P Mohanty

Haryana Veterans vs Hyderabad Veterans Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: P Kohli

Batters: G Arvind, J Singh, R Bisht, K Sehsagiri

All-rounders: C Thota, T Pavan, V Handa

Bowlers: M Jangati, C Joshi, P Mohanty

