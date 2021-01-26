HAR vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match – Jan 27, 2021

In the third quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Baroda take on Haryana at the Sardar Patel Stadium on Wednesday.

Both teams fared well in the group stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Despite having a well-rounded bowling attack featuring captain Mohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal, Haryana got past more-fancied opponents like Delhi, Kerala and Mumbai.

Their young batting unit was on fire, with Rahul Tewatia coming up with valuable contributions down the order. With momentum on their side and a good blend of youth and experience, Haryana are the hot favourites for this Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game.

Meanwhile, Baroda, led by star all-rounder Krunal Pandya, have turned up with consistent performances with bat and ball in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In fact, they are unbeaten in the competition and will look to make it six out of six against Haryana.

While both teams looking well-equipped for the Motera challenge, Haryana seem to hold the upper hand in this Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixture. However, given the experience that Baroda have at their disposal, a cracking Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 game could beckon.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Squads to choose from

Haryana

Chaitanya Bishnoi, Himanshu Rana, Yashu Sharma, Shivam Chauhan, Rohit Parmod Sharma, Sumit Kumar, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arun Chaprana, Guntashveer Singh, Nitin Saini, Harshal Patel, Ashish Hooda, Shubham Rohilla, Sanjay Pahal, Pramod Chandilla, Ajit Chahal, Aman Kumar, Tinu Kundu, Ankit Kumar, Kapil Hooda.

Baroda

Karthik Kakade, Vishnu Solanki, Kedar Devdhar, Ninad Rathva, Krunal Pandya, Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Dhruv Patel, Mohit Mongia, Pratyush Kumar, Soyeb Sopariya, Abhimanyu Rajput.

Predicted Playing 11s

Haryana

Chaitanya Bishnoi, Arun Chaprana, Himanshu Rana, Shivam Chauhan, Yashu Sharma, Rohit Pramod Sharma (WK), Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jayant Yadav and Mohit Sharma (C).

Baroda

Kedhar Devdhar, Smit Patel (WK), Vishnu Solanki, Ninad Rathva, Abhimanyu Rajput, Krunal Pandya (C), Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Bhargav Bhatt and Karthik Kakade.

Match Details

Match: Haryana vs Baroda, Third Quarter-final

Date: 27th January 2021, at 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Motera is on the slower side although there is ample swing on offer for the bowlers.

While the batsmen could look to bide their time in the middle, wickets in hand will be key for both teams. With this being an afternoon fixture in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, both sides could look to bat first.

150-160 runs should be a good total, as the small dimension of the ground is likely to make it an even contest between bat and ball.

HAR vs BRD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HAR vs BRD Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Patel, V Solanki, H Rana, C Bishnoi, N Rathva, S Kumar, K Pandya, L Meriwala, B Pathan, Y Chahal and M Sharma.

Captain: K Pandya. Vice-Captain: C Bishnoi.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Devdhar, A Rajput, H Rana, C Bishnoi, N Rathva, S Kumar, K Pandya, L Meriwala, B Pathan, Y Chahal and M Sharma.

Captain: C Bishnoi. Vice-Captain: K Devdhar.