HAR vs JAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, Elite Group C

Haryana (HAR) will take on Jammu & Kashmir (JAM) in the Elite Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Tuesday, October 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the HAR vs JAM Dream11 Prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, best player picks and playing 11s.

Haryana have won three of their last four games and are currently among the top teams in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Jammu & Kashmir, on the other hand, have won only one of their last four matches and will be desperate to make a comeback in the tournament.

Jammu & Kashmir will give it their all to win the match, but Haryana are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

HAR vs JAM Match Details

The Elite Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 will be played on October 18 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. The game is set to take place at 9.00 am. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HAR vs JAM, Elite Group C Match

Date and Time: October 18, 2022, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

HAR vs JAM Form Guide

HAR - W W L W

JAM - L W L L

HAR vs JAM Probable Playing XI

HAR Playing XI

No major injury updates

Chaitanya Bishnoi, Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana (c), Shivam Chauhan, Nishant Sindhu, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Mohit Sharma, Aman Kumar, and Sumit Kumar.

JAM Playing XI

No major injury updates

Shubham Pundir (c), Abdul Samad, Shubham Khajuria, Parvez Rasool, Umran Malik, Jatin Wadhwan, Mujtaba Yousuf, Abid Mushtaq, Fazil Rashid (wk), Yudhvir Singh, Rithik Singh, and Vivrant Sharma.

HAR vs JAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

F Rashid

F Rashid, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. D Rana is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

A Samad

S Pundir and A Samad are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Q Iqbal is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

R Tewatia

R Tewatia and P Rasool are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Kumar is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

U Malik

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Sharma and U Malik. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Mishra is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HAR vs JAM match captain and vice-captain choices

R Tewatia

R Tewatia will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, which makes him the safest option for the captaincy. He can be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams.

U Malik

Since the pitch is good for bowlers, you can make U Malik the captain of the grand league teams. He will bowl in death overs and can play crucial innings in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for HAR vs JAM, Elite Group C Match

R Tewatia

A Samad

U Malik

P Rasool

M Sharma

Haryana vs Jammu & Kashmir Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Haryana vs Jammu & Kashmir Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Haryana vs Jammu & Kashmir Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: F Rashid

Batters: A Samad, S Pundir, H Rana, Q Iqbal

All-rounders: P Rasool, R Tewatia, S Kumar

Bowlers: U Malik, A Mishra, M Sharma

Haryana vs Jammu & Kashmir Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Haryana vs Jammu & Kashmir Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: F Rashid

Batters: A Samad, S Pundir, S Khajuria

All-rounders: P Rasool, R Tewatia, S Kumar

Bowlers: U Malik, A Mishra, M Sharma, A Mushtaq

