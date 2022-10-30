HAR vs PUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, Preliminary Quarter Final

Haryana (HAR) will take on Punjab (PUN) in the Preliminary Quarter-Final match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 on Saturday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the HAR vs PUN Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, and playing 11s.

Haryana have won five of their last seven games and are currently placed third in the Group C points table. Punjab, on the other hand, have won six of their last seven matches and are placed first in the group B points table.

Haryana will give it their all to win the match, but Punjab are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

HAR vs PUN Match Details

The Preliminary Quarter-Final match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 will be played on October 30 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The game is set to take place at 11:00 AM. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sporhkeeed Live Score section.

HAR vs PUN, Preliminary Quarter Final

Date and Time: October 30, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens in Kolkata is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams would prefer to chase on this pitch as batting is relatively easier in the second innings.

HAR vs PUN Form Guide

HAR - Won 5 of their last 7 games

PUN - Won 6 of their last 7 games

HAR vs PUN Probable Playing XI

HAR Playing XI

No major injury updates

Dinesh Bana (wk), Himanshu Rana, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Shivam Chauhan, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Ajit Chahal, Harshit Saini, Mohit Sharma, Sanjay Pahal, Anshul Kamboj

PUN Playing XI

No major injury updates

Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Anmol Malhotra, Shubman Gill, Mandeep Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sanvir Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Mayank Markande, Harpreet Brar

HAR vs PUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Singh

Prabhsimran Singh, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. He smashed 80 runs in the last match against Uttar Pradesh.

Batters

S Gill

S Gill and C Bishnoi are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

A Sharma

R Tewatia and A Sharma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Kumar is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

S Kaul

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Kaul and M Markande. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Sharma is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HAR vs PUN match captain and vice-captain choices

A Sharma

A Sharma will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He can be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He smashed 28 runs and took one wicket in the last match against Manipur.

S Kaul

Since the pitch is good for bowlers, you can make S Kaul the captain of the grand league teams. He will bowl in death overs and can play crucial innings in today's match. He took four wickets in the game against Goa.

5 Must-Picks for HAR vs PUN, Preliminary Quarter Final

A Sharma

S Kaul

P Singh

M Markande

S Kumar

Haryana vs Punjab Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both at the beginning and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Haryana vs Punjab Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Singh

Batters: S Gill, C Bishnoi, H Rana, M Singh

All-rounders: A Sharma, R Tewatia, S Kumar

Bowlers: M Sharma, S Kaul, M Markande

Haryana vs Punjab Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Singh

Batters: S Gill, S Chauhan, H Rana

All-rounders: A Sharma, R Tewatia, S Kumar

Bowlers: B Singh, H Brar, S Kaul, M Markande

