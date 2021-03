HAW vs BLP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Barcelona Match - 11th March, 2021

The Hawks will take on the Black Panthers in the 117th Match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday.

The Hawks have won five of their nine ECS T10 Barcelona matches and are fourth in Group D. They are level on points with the Trinitat Royal Stars, who have a better net run rate. They beat Falco by 18 runs in their last game.

The Black Panthers, on the other hand, have had a dismal ECS T10 Barcelona campaign. They have managed just one of their eight games and are rock-bottom in Group D. The Blacks Panthers finally ended their winless streak by beating Punjab Warriors in their last ECS T10 Barcelona outing.

Squads to choose from

Hawks

Aamir Javid, Khurram Shahzad, Kamraan Zia (c&wk), Muhammad Sohail, Umar Latif, Faisal Aslam, Muhammad Sanaullah, Waheed Elahi, InzamamGulfam, Muhammad Shahbaz, Shakil Ahmed, Mahummad Hanzala, Hamza Beer, Mirza Imtiaz Ashgar, Zain Ul Abiddin, Zafar Farhan, Abdul Haseeb, Muhammad Bilal, Naqash Ahmed, Qamar Razaq, Umair Muhammad, Hassan Mujtaba

Black Panthers

Puneet Shrimali, Sourav Singh, Balwinder Singh, Ajay Rawat, Daljit Singh, Amanjot Singh, Bikramjit Singh (wk), Amandeep Singh, Jagjit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Akram Ali, Jaswinder Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Harpreet Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Hawks

Aamir Javid, Khurram Shahzad, Kamraan Zia (c&wk), Muhammad Sohail, Umar Latif, Faisal Aslam, Muhammad Sanaullah, Waheed Elahi, InzamamGulfam, Muhammad Shahbaz, Shakil Ahmed.

Black Panthers

Puneet Shrimali, Sourav Singh, Balwinder Singh, Ajay Rawat, Daljit Singh, Amanjot Singh, Bikramjit Singh (wk), Amandeep Singh, Jagjit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Akram Ali

Match Details

Match: Hawks vs Black Panthers, Match 117

Date & Time: 11th March 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Olympic Montjuic Stadium, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The track at the Olympic Montjuic Stadium has favored the batsmen, with teams managing to score over 100 in both ECS T10 Barcelona matches played at the venue. It is expected to be the par score in Thursday's match as well.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (HAW vs BLP)

HAW vs BLP Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamran Zia, Puneet Shrimali, Umar Latif, Aamir Javid, Amandeep Singh, Faisal Aslam, Muhammad Sohail, Shahbaz Muhammad, Shakil Ahmed, Amanjot Singh, Akram Ali

Captain: Puneet Shrimali, Vice-captain: Umar Latif

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kamran Zia, Puneet Shrimali, Umar Latif, Aamir Javid, Faisal Aslam, Muhammad Sohail, Ajay Rawat, Shahbaz Muhammad, Shakil Ahmed, Amanjot Singh, Manpreet Singh

Captain: Faisal Aslam, Vice-captain: Shahbaz Muhammad