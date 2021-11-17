HAW vs FAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona match 33

Hawks will be up against Falco in the 33rd match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on 17th November at Videres Cricket Ground, Girona.
The Hawks are placed sixth in the ECS T10 rankings with three victories in six matches. They were beaten by Gracia in their last encounter and will be eager to make a strong comeback in this battle.
Falco, on the other hand, are in excellent form this season having won five of their seven games. They won their previous match against Catalunya CC and are currently placed in second spot.
HAW vs FAL Probable Playing 11 Today
Hawks
Kamraan Zia (C&WK), Khurram Shahzad, Aamir Javid, Bilal Muhammad, Sohail Muhammad, Ameer Hamzah, Inzamam Gulfam, Muhammad Sanaullah, Omar Ali, Muhammad Ali Meer, Umair Muhammad
Falco
Rehman Rajput (C), Ijaz Ahmed, Adeel Sarwar, Moazzam Rasul, Naeem Shah, Zeeshan Raza (WK), Shabaz Ahmed, Kamran Raja, Romail Asad, Hassan Khan, Nadeem Shahzad
Match Details
Match: Hawks vs Falco, ECS T10 Barcelona
Date and Time: 17th November, 9.30 PM IST
Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Girona
Pitch Report
The track at the Videres Cricket Ground generally favors the batters. However, in recent games played here, both components of the game have been dominating. The average first innings score on this ground in the last four games is approximately 120 runs.
Today’s HAW vs FAL Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Zeeshan Raza: Zeeshan has been in dream form this season, scoring 202 runs in six games. He is currently the top scorer in the league and will look to maintain his position.
Batters
Aamir Javid: Aamir has scored vital runs for his side while batting in the middle order. He could prove to be a crucial pick in today’s game.
Kamran Raja: Kamran is a viable option in this game as he can score big as well as chip in some wickets for his side.
All-rounders
Adeel Sarwar: Adeel is currently the second-highest run scorer in the ECS-T10 Barcelona with 168 runs to his name. He can also contribute with the ball and is a top captain/vice captain pick.
Muhammad Sanaullah: Sanaullah has been a great bowling all-rounder for the Hawks. He has grabbed a total of nine wickets in six matches and will be looking to add more to his tally.
Bowlers
Hassan Khan: Hassan has bowled decently in this tournament, having picked up three wickets in five games. He can be a vital player in this match.
Muhammad Bilal: Bilal has yet to contribute with the ball so far. However, he has scored 45 runs with the bat and will be aiming to perform well in this match.
Top 5 best players to pick in HAW vs FAL Dream11 prediction team
Adeel Sarwar: 394 points
Zeeshan Raza: 392 points
Muhammad Sanaullah: 360 points
Muhammad Sohail: 268 points
Ameer Hamzah: 229 points
Important stats for HAW vs FAL Dream11 prediction team
Adeel Sarwar: 6 matches, 168 runs, 3 wickets
Muhammad Sanaullah: 6 matches, 9 wickets
Zeeshan Raza: 6 matches, 202 runs
Muhammad Sohail: 6 matches, 84 runs, 3 wickets
Ameer Hamzah: 6 matches, 42 runs, 5 wickets
HAW vs FAL Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zeeshan Raza, Kamran Zia, Ijaz Ahmad, Kamran Raja, Aamir Javid, Adeel Sarwar, Muhammad Sohail, Muhammad Sanaullah, Muhammad Bilal, Hassan Khan-I, Inzamam Gulfam
Captain: Muhammad Sanaullah Vice-Captain: Zeeshan Raza
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zeeshan Raza, Kamran Raja, Omar Ali, Aamir Javid, Adeel Sarwar, Muhammad Sohail, Muhammad Sanaullah, Ameer Hamzah, Nadeem Shahzad, Muhammad Bilal, Hassan Khan
Captain: Adeel Sarwar Vice-Captain: Kamran Raja