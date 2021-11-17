HAW vs FAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona match 33

Hawks will be up against Falco in the 33rd match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on 17th November at Videres Cricket Ground, Girona.

The Hawks are placed sixth in the ECS T10 rankings with three victories in six matches. They were beaten by Gracia in their last encounter and will be eager to make a strong comeback in this battle.

Falco, on the other hand, are in excellent form this season having won five of their seven games. They won their previous match against Catalunya CC and are currently placed in second spot.

HAW vs FAL Probable Playing 11 Today

Hawks

Kamraan Zia (C&WK), Khurram Shahzad, Aamir Javid, Bilal Muhammad, Sohail Muhammad, Ameer Hamzah, Inzamam Gulfam, Muhammad Sanaullah, Omar Ali, Muhammad Ali Meer, Umair Muhammad

Falco

Rehman Rajput (C), Ijaz Ahmed, Adeel Sarwar, Moazzam Rasul, Naeem Shah, Zeeshan Raza (WK), Shabaz Ahmed, Kamran Raja, Romail Asad, Hassan Khan, Nadeem Shahzad

Match Details

Match: Hawks vs Falco, ECS T10 Barcelona

Date and Time: 17th November, 9.30 PM IST

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Girona

Pitch Report

The track at the Videres Cricket Ground generally favors the batters. However, in recent games played here, both components of the game have been dominating. The average first innings score on this ground in the last four games is approximately 120 runs.

Today’s HAW vs FAL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Zeeshan Raza: Zeeshan has been in dream form this season, scoring 202 runs in six games. He is currently the top scorer in the league and will look to maintain his position.

Batters

Aamir Javid: Aamir has scored vital runs for his side while batting in the middle order. He could prove to be a crucial pick in today’s game.

Kamran Raja: Kamran is a viable option in this game as he can score big as well as chip in some wickets for his side.

All-rounders

Adeel Sarwar: Adeel is currently the second-highest run scorer in the ECS-T10 Barcelona with 168 runs to his name. He can also contribute with the ball and is a top captain/vice captain pick.

Muhammad Sanaullah: Sanaullah has been a great bowling all-rounder for the Hawks. He has grabbed a total of nine wickets in six matches and will be looking to add more to his tally.

Bowlers

Hassan Khan: Hassan has bowled decently in this tournament, having picked up three wickets in five games. He can be a vital player in this match.

Muhammad Bilal: Bilal has yet to contribute with the ball so far. However, he has scored 45 runs with the bat and will be aiming to perform well in this match.

Top 5 best players to pick in HAW vs FAL Dream11 prediction team

Adeel Sarwar: 394 points

Zeeshan Raza: 392 points

Muhammad Sanaullah: 360 points

Muhammad Sohail: 268 points

Ameer Hamzah: 229 points

Important stats for HAW vs FAL Dream11 prediction team

Adeel Sarwar: 6 matches, 168 runs, 3 wickets

Muhammad Sanaullah: 6 matches, 9 wickets

Zeeshan Raza: 6 matches, 202 runs

Muhammad Sohail: 6 matches, 84 runs, 3 wickets

Ameer Hamzah: 6 matches, 42 runs, 5 wickets

HAW vs FAL Dream11 Prediction Today

HAW vs FAL Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zeeshan Raza, Kamran Zia, Ijaz Ahmad, Kamran Raja, Aamir Javid, Adeel Sarwar, Muhammad Sohail, Muhammad Sanaullah, Muhammad Bilal, Hassan Khan-I, Inzamam Gulfam

Captain: Muhammad Sanaullah Vice-Captain: Zeeshan Raza

HAW vs FAL Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zeeshan Raza, Kamran Raja, Omar Ali, Aamir Javid, Adeel Sarwar, Muhammad Sohail, Muhammad Sanaullah, Ameer Hamzah, Nadeem Shahzad, Muhammad Bilal, Hassan Khan

Captain: Adeel Sarwar Vice-Captain: Kamran Raja

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee