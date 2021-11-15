HAW vs GRA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona Match 30

The Hawks will take on Gracia in the 30th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday at the Videres Cricket Ground in Girona.

The Hawks have performed decently so far, winning three of their five games to occupy the fourth spot in the ECS T10 Barcelona points table. They won their previous match against the Montcada Royals by four wickets, and will look to repeat the same in this game.

Gracia, meanwhile, are sixth in the ECS T10 Barcelona standings with two victories in four games. They lost their last game against the Catalunya Tigers, and will aim for a strong comeback in this match.

HAW vs GRA Probable Playing XIs

Hawks

Bilal Muhammad, Aamir Javid, Ameer Hamzah, Kamraan Zia (C/WK), Khurram Shahzad, Sohail Muhammad, Muhammad Sanaullah, Umair Muhammad, Omar Ali, Shakil Ahmed, Qamar Razaq.

Gracia

Kuldeep Lal (WK), Heera Mahey(C), Kulwant Thakur, Harkamal Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Amol Rathod, Trilochan Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Manish Manwani, Mukhtiar Singh, Goldy Jaiswal.

Match Details

Match: Hawks vs Gracia, ECS T10 Barcelona.

Date and Time: 16th November; 12.00 AM IST.

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Girona.

Pitch Report

The track at the Vidreres Cricket Ground is ideal for batting. The batters get full value for their shots, while the pacers might find some movement early on with the new ball. The average first-innings score in the last four matches played at this ground is around 90 runs.

Today's HAW vs GRA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kuldeep Lal: He has been in excellent touch with the bat, scoring 158 runs in three games. He is currently the top scorer of the ECS T10 Barcelona tournament, and will look to maintain his position.

Batters

Gaurang Mahyavanshi: He is yet to perform with the bat in this tournament, but has contributed with the ball. He will look forward to scoring some runs, and also chip in a few wickets in this game.

Omar Ali: He has scored some vital runs in this tournament, and has also grabbed two wickets. He is expected to play a match-winning role in this game.

All-rounders

Muhammad Sanaullah: He has been an outstanding bowling all-rounder for the Hawks. He has scalped nine wickets in his last four games, and will look to add more to his kitty.

Heera Mahey: He could be a key player in this game, as he can score good runs and also make decent contributions with the ball. He has scored 29 runs, and picked up three wickets in this tournament.

Bowlers

Trilochan Singh: He has bowled well so far, grabbing three wickets in as many games. He can contain batters with his consistent lines, and could be a viable option in fantasy teams.

Muhammad Bilal: He hasn't picked up a wicket in the tournament yet, but has scored 44 runs. He is expected to deliver with the ball in this game.

Five best players to pick in HAW vs GRA Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Sanaullah: 348 points.

Kuldeep Lal: 289 points.

Muhammad Sohail: 231 points.

Ameer Hamzah: 176 points.

Heera Mahey: 174 points.

Key stats for HAW vs GRA Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Sanaullah: 5 matches, 9 wickets.

Kuldeep Lal: 3 matches, 158 runs.

Muhammad Sohail: 5 matches, 67 runs, 3 wickets.

Ameer Hamzah: 5 matches, 32 runs, 4 wickets.

Heera Mahey: 3 matches, 29 runs, 3 wickets.

HAW vs GRA Dream11 Prediction Today

HAW vs GRA Dream11 Team - 1 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kuldeep Lal, Omar Ali, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Amol Rathod, Muhammad Sanaullah, Muhammad Sohail, Heera Mahey, Ameer Hamzah, Umair Muhammad, Muhammad Bilal, Trilochan Singh.

Captain: Kuldeep Lal. Vice-Captain: Muhammad Bilal.

HAW vs GRA Dream11 Team - 2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kuldeep Lal, Kamraan Zia, Omar Ali, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Aamir Javid, Muhammad Sanaullah, Muhammad Sohail, Heera Mahey, Harkamal Singh, Muhammad Bilal, Trilochan Singh.

Captain: Muhammad Sanaullah. Vice-Captain: Heera Mahey.

Edited by Bhargav

