HAW vs GRA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 111

Hawks will be up against Gracia in the 111th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Thursday, December 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the HAW vs GRA Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Hawks have won only two out of their 12 matches and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They lost their match against Lleida Tigers by nine wickets.

Gracia, on the other hand, have won seven out of their 12 matches and are third in the points table. They won their last match against Raval Sporting by seven wickets.

HAW vs GRA Match Details

The 111th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be played on Dec 8 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The match is set to take place at 5:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HAW vs GRA, ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 111

Date and Time: 8 December, 2022, 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

HAW vs GRA Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. The last four out of five matches here have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 100

Average second innings score: 110

HAW vs GRA Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Hawks: L-L-W

Gracia: W-W-W

HAW vs GRA probable playing 11s for today’s match

HAW Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

HAW Probable Playing 11

Kamran Zia (c&wk), Ameer Hamzah, Muhammad Sohail, Zafar Farhan, Muhammad Bilal, Umair Muhammad, Sheraz Ahmad, Umar Latif, Hussain Ali, Muhammad Sanaullah, Waheed Elahi.

GRA Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

GRA Probable Playing 11

Kuldeep Lal, Vibhor Yadav, Heera Mahey, Gurvinder Singh Bajwa, Vinod Kumar, Simranjit Singh, Karandeep Singh, Sharul Chauhan (wk), Trilochan Singh, Vijay Kumar, Kulwant Singh.

HAW vs GRA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Kamran Zia (12 matches, 206 runs, Strike Rate: 160.94)

Kamran is a safe bet for the wicket-keeper's position, having consistently contributed with the bat in the middle order. He has scored 206 runs at a strike rate of 160.94 in 12 games.

Top Batter pick

Simranjit Singh (12 matches, 174 runs, Strike Rate: 187.10)

Simranjit is a terrific player who is expected to be at his best in the game. He has scored 174 runs for Gracia in 12 matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Heera Mahey (12 matches, 320 runs, and 9 wickets, Strike Rate: 195.12 and Economy Rate: 10.41)

Heera is a genuine wicket-taker with the ability to provide consistent breakthroughs, and his attacking batting style makes him an excellent choice for today's game. He has scored 320 runs in 12 matches at an outstanding strike rate of 195.12, while also picking up nine wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Muhammad Sanaullah (12 matches, 12 wickets, and 21 runs, Economy Rate: 11.76, Strike Rate: 87.50)

Sanaullah is a bowling all-rounder who can also contribute with the willow in the middle order. Having played 12 matches, he has picked up 12 wickets while scoring 21 runs.

HAW vs GRA match captain and vice-captain choices

Vibhor Yadav

Vibhor is a dependable bet for the armband due to his consistent performance. He has scored 271 runs while picking up nine wickets in 12 matches.

Heera Mahey

Heera is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show in both departments. He has scored 320 runs while picking up nine wickets in 12 matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for HAW vs GRA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Vibhor Yadav - 271 runs and 9 wickets in 12 matches

Heera Mahey - 320 runs and 9 wickets in 12 matches

Kuldeep Lal - 189 runs in 12 matches

Muhammad Sohail - 188 runs and 4 wickets in 12 matches

Trilochan Singh - 12 wickets in 8 matches

HAW vs GRA match expert tips

Vibhor Yadav could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as has been phenomenal in the tournament so far.

Vibhor Yadav could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as has been phenomenal in the tournament so far.

HAW vs GRA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 111, Head-to-Head League

HAW vs GRA Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

Wicketkeeper: Kuldeep Lal, Kamran Zia

Batters: Simranjit Singh, Aamir Javid, Zafar Farhan

All-rounders: Muhammad Sohail, Heera Mahey, Vibhor Yadav

Bowlers: Paramjit Singh, Aamir Javid, Muhammad Sanaullah

HAW vs GRA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 111, Grand League

HAW vs GRA Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

Wicketkeeper: Kuldeep Lal

Batters: Simranjit Singh, Aamir Javid, Zafar Farhan

All-rounders: Vinod Kumar-II, Muhammad Sohail, Heera Mahey, Vibhor Yadav

Bowlers: Paramvir Singh, Aamir Javid, Muhammad Sanaullah.

